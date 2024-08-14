Rs 5 lakh as joining fee: Decoding Axis' PRIMUS, the credit card for HNIs

Axis Bank, in collaboration with Visa, has launched the ‘Primus’ credit card, a new ultra-premium offering designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals. This invite-only card provides exceptional benefits and privileges tailored to the discerning needs of India's elite and comes with a steep joining fees of Rs 5 lakh, reflecting the card's exclusivity.

The annual fee stands at Rs 3 lakh.

The launch of Primus is a strategic move by Axis Bank to strengthen its position in the premium segment, building upon the success of its Burgundy Private offering.

Membership: Invitation-only for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Joining and Annual Fees: Steep fees of Rs. 5 lakhs and Rs. 3 lakhs respectively, reflecting the card's exclusivity.

Welcome and Renewal Benefits: Choice of a substantial ITC gift voucher or EDGE miles.

Milestone Benefits: Earn additional EDGE miles based on quarterly spending.

Rewards: Earn 1 EDGE Mile for every Rs. 100 spent, with redemption flexibility.

Forex and Lounge Access: Enjoy zero forex markup and unlimited lounge access.

Golf and Memberships: Complimentary green fees and access to prestigious clubs and networks.

Travel Perks: Complimentary companion airfare, discounts on airfare, access to private jets, and airport transfers.

Hotel Benefits: Complimentary stays, upgrades, and benefits at luxury hotels worldwide.

Dining Privileges: Exclusive access to top restaurants and dining experiences.

Insurance Coverage: Protection against delayed baggage and lost card liability.

Concierge Services: Dedicated lifestyle managers for personalized assistance.

Immersive Experiences: Access to exclusive events and bespoke travel itineraries.

Primus cardholders will experience a level of luxury and service unmatched by any other credit card in India. With its focus on exclusivity, personalized benefits, and world-class partnerships, Primus caters to the discerning needs of the ultra-wealthy.