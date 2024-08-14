Rs 5 lakh as joining fee: Decoding Axis' PRIMUS, the credit card for HNIs

Axis Bank, in collaboration with Visa, has launched the ‘Primus’ credit card, a new ultra-premium offering designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals. This invite-only card provides exceptional benefits and privileges tailored to the discerning needs of India's elite and comes with a steep joining fees of Rs 5 lakh, reflecting the card's exclusivity.
The annual fee stands at Rs 3 lakh.
The launch of Primus is a strategic move by Axis Bank to strengthen its position in the premium segment, building upon the success of its Burgundy Private offering.
- Membership: Invitation-only for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.
- Joining and Annual Fees: Steep fees of Rs. 5 lakhs and Rs. 3 lakhs respectively, reflecting the card's exclusivity.
- Welcome and Renewal Benefits: Choice of a substantial ITC gift voucher or EDGE miles.
- Milestone Benefits: Earn additional EDGE miles based on quarterly spending.
- Rewards: Earn 1 EDGE Mile for every Rs. 100 spent, with redemption flexibility.
- Forex and Lounge Access: Enjoy zero forex markup and unlimited lounge access.
- Golf and Memberships: Complimentary green fees and access to prestigious clubs and networks.
- Travel Perks: Complimentary companion airfare, discounts on airfare, access to private jets, and airport transfers.
- Hotel Benefits: Complimentary stays, upgrades, and benefits at luxury hotels worldwide.
- Dining Privileges: Exclusive access to top restaurants and dining experiences.
- Insurance Coverage: Protection against delayed baggage and lost card liability.
- Concierge Services: Dedicated lifestyle managers for personalized assistance.
- Immersive Experiences: Access to exclusive events and bespoke travel itineraries.
- Bespoke luxury experiences: Access to exclusive events, fine dining, and travel experiences.
- Personalized concierge services: Dedicated support for various needs and preferences.
- Premium travel benefits: Including private jet access, luxury hotel stays, and curated travel itineraries.
Primus cardholders will experience a level of luxury and service unmatched by any other credit card in India. With its focus on exclusivity, personalized benefits, and world-class partnerships, Primus caters to the discerning needs of the ultra-wealthy.
Ultra-high net-worth individuals have distinct and complex banking needs that require specialised services beyond those provided to other clients. The PRIMUS credit card is thus designed to appeal to India’s wealthy elite and their distinct tastes for style, exclusivity and access, Visa added in the statement.
Joining Fee • Rs. 5 lakhs + GST (1 Primary & 1 Add on)
• Add-on card: Rs. 25K + GST
Annual Fee • Rs. 3 lakhs + GST (1 Primary & 1 Add on)
• Add-on card: Rs. 25K +GST
Welcome Benefit • ITC Gift voucher worth Rs. 40K OR
• 25K EDGE miles equal to 125K air miles
Renewal Benefit • ITC Gift voucher worth Rs. 20K OR
• 15K EDGE miles equal to 75K air miles
Milestone Benefit
• 15K EDGE Miles on quarterly spends of Rs. 20-30 lakhs
• 25K EDGE Miles on quarterly spends of Rs. 30-50 lakhs
• 35K EDGE Miles on quarterly spends > Rs. 50 lakhs
Rewards Earn
• Earn 1 EDGE Mile / Rs 100 on all spends
• Redemption Value : 1 EDGE Miles = Rs. 1
• 1 EDGE miles = 5 Partner Points
Forex Markup • 0%
Lounge Access • Priority Pass: Unlimited lounge access for Primary + add on (Intl + Dom)
• 12 guest visits per year for primary & add-on (Intl & Dom each)
Golf
• Domestic: Unlimited access via complimentary green fee & buggy for primary card holder
and 10 complimentary rounds/lessons per year for add on
• International: 4 Complimentary green fees at participating clubs for primary card holder
Memberships • Taj Epicure
• Bloomberg
Travel
• Unlimited complimentary companion’s airfare on purchase of First/Business class ticket
(Highest available class)
• Up to 15% savings on airfare bookings (Single passenger)
• Additional complimentary companion’s airfare on purchase of First/Business class
ticket (Best available class)
• Flight offers: 10% savings as part of platform benefits
• Private Jet: Access to on-demand jets, private terminals, onboard catering & assisted
transfers
• Car Rental offers and Global Data Roaming - 15% discount on Mobile on the Go
Meet & Greet • Unlimited complimentary meet and greet services
Airport Transfer
• Unlimited Complimentary Airport Transfer services
• Airport Transfer Limousine services (20% discount on chauffeur services in 83+
countries)
Hotel Benefits
• 1-night complimentary stay at 900 luxurious participating properties worldwide.
Benefits provided are:
o VIP Guest status and Automatic room upgrade
o Complimentary breakfast for two
o Food or beverage credit voucher
o Early check-in / Late check-out
• Global Hotel Network – Access to 3K+ prestigious properties around the world, with
15% discount and complimentary upgrades on superior rooms
Dining
• Priority Access to over 10,000 global restaurants
• Held Tables at Prime Times along with complimentary extras like welcome drinks,
dining courses & discounts
• Discounts on dining at Michelin starred restaurant