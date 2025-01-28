Business Standard

Saudi Arabia to allow foreign investment in Mecca and Medina real estate

Mecca and Medina host millions of Muslim pilgrims annually, particularly for the Hajj and Umrah

Photo: Bloomberg

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Now, you can put your money into businesses that own property in Saudi Arabia's Mecca and Medina.
 
Saudi Arabia's market regulator announced on Monday that foreign investors can now invest in listed companies owning real estate in Mecca and Medina. The move is part of the kingdom's efforts to attract global investment and enhance liquidity for projects in these key religious cities.
 
The Capital Market Authority (CMA) explained that foreign investments would be limited to shares, convertible debt instruments, or both, while excluding "strategic foreign investors." Non-Saudis, however, will not be permitted to own more than 49% of the shares in these companies.
 
 
Pilgrimages central to Saudi Arabia’s economy
 
Mecca and Medina host millions of Muslim pilgrims annually, particularly for the Hajj and Umrah. These religious gatherings are major revenue sources for the kingdom. Saudi Arabia earned approximately $12 billion from pilgrimages in 2019 and aims to attract 30 million pilgrims annually by 2030 as part of its Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy away from oil.

The Gulf Arab region’s largest stock exchange, valued at 10.2 trillion riyals ($2.72 trillion), opened to foreign investors in 2015. The latest decision is expected to draw in further international funds and boost the development of real estate projects linked to pilgrimage activities.
 
Rules for foreign investors
 
< Investments are restricted to listed companies in Mecca and Medina.
< Foreigners can invest in shares or convertible debt instruments.
< Strategic foreign investors are excluded.
< Non-Saudis cannot own more than 49% of shares in any company involved.
 
In 2021, non-Saudis were allowed to invest in real estate funds focusing on Mecca and Medina. Monday's announcement builds on that step, broadening opportunities for foreign investors.
 
Opportunities for Indian investors
 
Indian investors can participate in this initiative as long as they meet the CMA's requirements. This includes the chance to benefit from revenue linked to Islamic pilgrimages.
 
India consistently sends one of the largest contingents of pilgrims to Mecca and Medina. In 2023, over 139,000 Indians performed Hajj, with the number slightly increasing to 139,964 in 2024. The new rule provides Indian investors an opportunity to connect with this thriving sector while supporting their own community's travel and religious needs.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

