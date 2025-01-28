Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Axis Bank increases interest rates for fixed deposits, offers up to 7.75%

Axis Bank increases interest rates for fixed deposits, offers up to 7.75%

Lender offers 3.5% to 7.75% for senior citizens for tenures ranging seven days to 10 years for amounts less than Rs 3 crore

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed Deposit, FD(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Axis Bank revised interest rates on its fixed deposits on Monday, offering 3 per cent to 7.25 per cent for general citizens on tenures of seven days to 10 years for deposits below Rs 3 crore. For senior citizens, the interest rates range from 3.5 per cent to 7.75 per cent.
 
For short-term deposits of six to nine months, the interest rate stands at 5.75 per cent for general citizens and 6.25 per cent for senior citizens. Deposits with a tenure of nine to 11 months now offer 6 per cent for general investors and 6.5 per cent for senior citizens. The same rate applies to tenures extending from 11 months to just under a year.
 
 
One-year deposits carry a higher interest rate of 6.7 per cent for general investors and 7.2 per cent for senior citizens. This rate remains consistent across various brackets within the one-year tenure, including up to 14 months.

Also Read

Amitabh Chaudhry

RBI to 'play it slow' on defending rupee, says Axis Bank CEO Chaudhry

Axis Bank

Axis Bank's shares tumble nearly 5% following weak earnings in Q3FY25

market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 423 points, Nifty at 23,203; RIL up 3%, Infosys slips 6%

Photo: Shutterstock

Analysts cut Axis Bank share target after Q3, but valuation lends comfort

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

What's dragged Sensex nearly 800 pts lower after 3 days of gains? Details

 
For deposits ranging from 15 to 18 months, Axis Bank offers a peak rate of 7.25 per cent for the general public, while senior citizens can enjoy a return of 7.75 per cent. This attractive rate also applies to deposits extending up to 2 years.
 
For longer-term deposits of two years and 30 months, the interest rate is slightly lower at 7.1 per cent for general investors and 7.6 per cent for senior citizens. Deposits extending from 30 months to five years offer the same rates, ensuring consistent returns for medium-term savings. For tenures ranging from five to 10 years, the general public can earn 7 per cent, while senior citizens benefit from an elevated rate of 7.75 per cent.

More From This Section

Gold

Yellow metal: Maintain allocation; tariff battles may sustain bull run

Office space, workplace, workpace, co-working space

NCR sees record 12.7 mn sq ft office leasing in 2024, avg deal size up 29%

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump visa crackdown: Why Indian students with part-time jobs are afraid

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada to launch caregiver programme for foreign workers on March 31, 2025

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Make smarter investment choices: How to identify high-potential stocks

Topics : Fixed Deposit Axis Bank FD rates fixed deposit rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVECLN Energy IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon