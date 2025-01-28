Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Unified Pension Scheme notified for central govt employees: What it offers

Unified Pension Scheme notified for central govt employees: What it offers

Policy will come into effect from April 1 and is expected to benefit over 2.3 million central government employees

pension benefit

pension benefit

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Finance Ministry has notified an option under the National Pension System (NPS) for central government employees who joined on or after January 1, 2004.
 
“The Unified Pension Scheme shall apply to central government employees who are covered under the National Pension System and who choose this option under the National Pension System,” according to a ministry statement.
 
“Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) may issue regulations for operationalising the UPS. The effective date for operationalisation of the Unified Pension Scheme shall be April 1, 2025,” it said.
 
How does the Unified Pension Scheme work?
 
The union cabinet in August last year approved a new pension policy for nearly 2.3 million central government employees. According to it, government employees will contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary plus dearness allowance, while the government will contribute 18.5 per cent. Additionally, there’s a separate pooled corpus funded by an extra 8.5 per cent from the government. The UPS guarantees you a pension equivalent to 50 per cent of your average basic salary from the last 12 months.
 

Also Read

Pension

Retirees ask FM for Rs 7,500 minimum monthly pension under EPS-95

Pension Scheme, Pension

Kerala pension fraud: Officials uncover BMW owners among beneficiaries

Pension

Pension for gig workers; choosing an EV: Top personal finance stories

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

In 10th yr of launch, enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana touch 70 mn mark

PremiumPreschool education

NPS Vatsalya: Pension plan that starts early for child's financial security

 
Key features
 
Guaranteed pension: Employees will secure 50 per cent of their average basic pay from the last 12 months before retirement.
 
Dearness relief: Regular pension hikes to align with inflation trends.
 
Family pension: In case of the employee's death, family members are entitled to 60 per cent of the pension.
 
Superannuation benefits: A lump sum payout is provided alongside gratuity upon retirement.
 
Minimum pension: Employees with at least 10 years of service will receive a minimum of Rs 10,000 per month.
 
Voluntary retirement with 25 years of service:
 
Employees who opt for voluntary retirement after completing a minimum of 25 years of service will be eligible. In such cases, the payout will begin from the date the employee would have attained the superannuation age if they had continued working.
 
Current and future central government employees enrolled in the National Pension Scheme (NPS) have the option to either transition to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) or remain with the existing NPS. However, once the decision to switch to the UPS is made, it becomes final and cannot be reversed.
 
Transition and operationalisation
 
To ensure guaranteed payouts, employees are required to transfer their NPS corpus to the UPS.
 
If the employee's corpus is below the benchmark amount, they can contribute the difference to meet the required corpus for full payouts.
 
Any excess corpus beyond the benchmark amount will be refunded to the employee.

More From This Section

Fixed Deposit, FD

Axis Bank increases interest rates for fixed deposits, offers up to 7.75%

Gold

Yellow metal: Maintain allocation; tariff battles may sustain bull run

Office space, workplace, workpace, co-working space

NCR sees record 12.7 mn sq ft office leasing in 2024, avg deal size up 29%

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump visa crackdown: Why Indian students with part-time jobs are afraid

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada to launch caregiver programme for foreign workers on March 31, 2025

Topics : pension schemes finance National Pension System

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVECLN Energy IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon