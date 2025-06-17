Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI Card drops air accident cover on premium cards: Here's the list

SBI Card drops air accident cover on premium cards: Here's the list

Company is discontinuing complimentary service offered by key credit cards, has not announced any replacement benefit

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

SBI Card has discontinued complimentary air accident insurance offered by many of its credit card products, including premium and co-branded. This insurance offered coverage of up to Rs 1 crore and discontinuing it will affect both SBI-branded and partner bank credit cards.

Which SBI credit cards are affected?

The withdrawal of air accident insurance will happen in two stages:
 
Effective July 15, 2025
 
The following SBI-branded cards will no longer offer the complimentary insurance benefit:
 
  • SBI Card ELITE – Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued 
  • SBI Card Miles ELITE – Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued 
  • SBI Card Miles PRIME – Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued 
  • SBI Card PRIME – Rs 50 lakh cover to be discontinued 
  • SBI Card Pulse – Rs 50 lakh cover to be discontinued
 
Effective August 11, 2025
 

Several co-branded credit cards issued in partnership with public and private sector banks will also see this benefit removed:
 
Rs 1 crore cover to be discontinued on:
 
  • UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE 
  • Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE 
  • Punjab & Sind Bank SBI Card ELITE 
  • Karur Vysya Bank SBI Card ELITE 
  • Karur Vysya Bank SBI Signature Credit Card 
  • Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE 
  • Rs 50 lakh cover to be discontinued on: 
  • UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME 
  • Punjab & Sind Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • Karur Vysya Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • Karur Vysya Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card 
  • South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card 
  • Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card 
  • City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME 
  • Union Bank of India SBI Platinum Credit Card 
  • Oriental Bank of Commerce SBI VISA Platinum Credit Card 
  • Federal Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card 
  • Bank of Maharashtra SBI Platinum Credit Card
 

What cardholders should know

 
SBI Card has not introduced any replacement benefit for the discontinued insurance. Affected users may consider:
 
  • Explore standalone travel insurance options to ensure protection during air travel 
  • Check for any alternate card benefits or upgrades available 
  • Stay updated on future communications from SBI Card regarding changes in features

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

