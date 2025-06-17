Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat spends ₹20 cr on 2 Andheri flats in just two months

aideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have purchased a second luxury apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West within two months-bringing their total real estate spend to ₹20 crore

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have purchased a second luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West within two months—bringing their total real estate spend to Rs 20 crore, according to property registration records accessed by Square Yards from Maharashtra’s Inspector General of Registration (IGR).
 
The couple’s most recent acquisition—a Rs 10 crore apartment in Poorna Apartments—was registered in June 2025, just weeks after they purchased a similar flat in the same building in May 2025.
 
Property Details: Two Homes, Same Project
Both apartments are located in the upscale Poorna Apartments residential complex, a premium development in the sought-after Andheri West locality. Though on different floors, both flats share nearly identical configurations:
 
 
Carpet Area: 1,950 sq. ft.

Built-up Area: 2,341 sq. ft. 
 
Price per unit: ₹10 crore
 
Stamp Duty: ₹60 lakh each
 
Registration Charges: ₹30,000 per flat
 
Car Parks: 2 with the June purchase; 4 with the May purchase
 
The couple’s total real estate investment—including stamp duty and registration fees—exceeds Rs 21.2 crore across both units.
 
"According to the IGR property registration documents, the value of latest purchased apartment in June 2025 stands at Rs. 10 crore. It has a carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. (~181 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 217.47 sq. m. (~2,341 sq. ft.), which is the same as the apartment acquired in May. The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs. 60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000," said Square Yards.
 
According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property purchased in May 2025, also for Rs 10 crore, features a similar carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft and a built-up area of 217.47 sq.m. (~2,341 sq.ft.). It included a total of four car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Why Andheri West?
Andheri West has emerged as a real estate hotspot—especially for celebrities, HNIs, and professionals—owing to its combination of business connectivity and entertainment lifestyle.
 
Strategically located between key commercial districts like BKC, SEEPZ, and Lower Parel, it enjoys excellent connectivity via:
 
Western Express Highway
 
SV Road and Link Road
 
Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar Metro
 
The area is also a magnet for premium residential projects, upscale retail zones, and co-working spaces, making it one of the most vibrant and desirable addresses in Mumbai.
 
Jaideep Ahlawat is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films and web series. He gained recognition for his roles in the films Raees (2017) and Raazi (2018). In 2020, he starred as a police officer in the streaming series Paatal Lok, for which he received the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Most recently, he appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Netflix film Jewel Thief (2025).
     

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

