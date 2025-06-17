Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Mastercard, EVA Live to host 20+ India shows with Enrique, Rahman,Tiësto

Mastercard, EVA Live to host 20+ India shows with Enrique, Rahman,Tiësto

Tickets can be purchased using all Mastercard cards issued globally, including credit, debit, and pre-paid cards.

Mastercard

Mastercard cardholders enjoy early access, privileges, and curated fan experiences at India's biggest music and entertainment events promoted and produced by EVA Live, including performances by Enrique Iglesias, A.R. Rahman, DJ Tiësto and more. Photo

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mastercard cardholders in India now have a new reason to tune into live music—with perks. The global payments giant has partnered with leading entertainment promoter EVA Live to launch an all-India live entertainment series from October to December 2025. This includes more than 20 electrifying performances by international legends like Enrique Iglesias, A.R. Rahman, and DJ Tiësto, among others.
 
The initiative is Mastercard’s first-ever performing arts sponsorship in South Asia and promises exclusive access and benefits for its cardholders, from early ticket bookings to backstage experiences—all under the global Priceless program.
 
Perks and discounts
Whether you’re a music lover or a lifestyle enthusiast, Mastercard is offering a curated live entertainment experience:
 
  • Early access to presale tickets for all shows
  • 10% discount on ticket prices during general sale
  • Artist meet-and-greets, Mastercard lounges, and VIP experiences
  • Available to users of any Mastercard credit, debit, or prepaid card, globally
  • Tickets and offers are available at www.priceless.com/music.
 
How to Access the Shows:

Also Read

PremiumReserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India lens on payment fintechs over misclassified merchants

Mastercard

Love CSK or SRH? Now, you can cheer with cards that reward cricket fans

Payment, Card, ATM, ATM, Money, Transaction

India pushes homegrown network to rival Visa, Mastercard in payments

He Lifeng, Chinese Vice Premier

China's vice premier reassures foreign CEOs on investment, business growth

Mastercard

Mastercard's Q4 profit jumps on resilient consumer spending, shares up 3.7%

 
Use any Mastercard (credit/debit/prepaid) issued globally.
 
Visit www.priceless.com/music for ticket access, artist schedules, and special benefits.
 
For those looking to upgrade their entertainment lifestyle, this collaboration offers more than concerts—it offers stories, memories, and what Mastercard calls: Priceless moments.
 
Kicking Off With Enrique Iglesias
The concert series begins in Mumbai on October 30, 2025, featuring Enrique Iglesias, marking his return to India after 13 years. The shows will span multiple cities and genres—from Bollywood to EDM to global fusion—offering something for every music fan.
 
“India’s love for entertainment—especially music—is unparalleled, deeply emotional, spiritual, and cultural,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard. “Our collaboration with EVA Live is designed to create unforgettable moments that connect with people’s hearts.”
 
India’s live entertainment market has seen a resurgence post-pandemic, blending modern genres with traditional cultural expression. Mastercard is betting big on this momentum to deepen customer engagement and support the growing passion economy.
 
Julie Nestor, Executive VP, Marketing & Communications at Mastercard, said: “This collaboration with EVA Live extends our global music legacy to India in a way that’s immersive, inclusive, and deeply rewarding for our cardholders.”
 
Deepak Chaudhary, Founder & MD of EVA Live, added: “This seminal collaboration will elevate the Indian live music scene and cultivate deeper connections between fans and the artists they deeply admire.”
 

More From This Section

UPI

NPCI's new rules speed up UPI: How it impacts your daily transactions

Jaideep Ahlawat

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat spends ₹20 cr on 2 Andheri flats in just two months

Stock market

How to invest in June: Equity SIPs, short-term debt, and balanced funds

PremiumMutual Funds

Pharma and health care funds hold promise but demand long-term view

Delhi High Court

HC helps NRI avoid massive tax: why selecting a correct ITR form is key

Topics : Mastercard

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon