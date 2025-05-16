Friday, May 16, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Health meets rewards: New SBI-Apollo cards come with big healthcare perks

Health meets rewards: New SBI-Apollo cards come with big healthcare perks

Co-branded credit cards from SBI Card and Apollo HealthCo will give benefits in pharmacy purchases, wellness programmes

This decade-old Sebi guideline is holding up much-awaited SBI Cards IPO

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Card has partnered with Apollo HealthCo to launch two new co-branded cards that blend financial convenience with health care benefits, said a statement.
 
Health meets finance
 
Apollo SBI Card and Apollo SBI Card Select offer exclusive benefits in health care, pharmacy purchases, and wellness programmes under the Apollo umbrella, including Apollo 24|7, Apollo Hospitals, and Apollo Pharmacy.
 
"This health-focused card is a significant addition to our portfolio," said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Card.
 
Key benefits and features

Also Read

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

SBI Cards or SBI Life: Which stock should you buy post Q4 results?

SBI Cards

SBI Cards tanks over 6% after Q4 results: Here's what brokerages say

SBI Card

SBI Card Q4 results: Profit slips 19% to Rs 534 cr on higher impairment

credit card

Lounge access, 5 per cent cashback: perks of new Tata Neu SBI card

Credit Card

SBI Card reduces reward points on SimplyCLICK and other credit cards

 
  • Up to 10 per cent cash back on Apollo services 
  • Additional up to 15 per cent back as health credits 
  • Discounts on medicine orders and lab tests 
  • Special offers on health checkups 
  • Complimentary 1-year FITPASS PRO Membership 
  • Rs 1,500 Apollo e-gift voucher on activation 
  • Apollo Circle membership
 
Reward points:
 
 
  • Ten points per Rs 100 spent on Apollo 24|7 and Apollo Pharmacy 
  • Two points per Rs 100 spent on dining, travel, movies, and entertainment 
  • One point per Rs 200 spent on other categories 
  • (One Reward Point = Rs 1 in health credits) 
  • Redeemable on Apollo 24|7 app
 
Additional perks
 
  • Complimentary teleconsultation 
  • Doctor consultations at Apollo Hospitals 
  • Exclusive wellness plans 
  • Four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per year 
  • Two-year Priority Pass membership for international lounge access 
  • Complimentary Noise smartwatch worth Rs 7,999 on annual spends of Rs 6 lakh
 
According to SBI Card’s website, users of the Apollo SBI Card Select variant will also receive complimentary access to wellness coaches and curated health content, along with milestone benefits on higher spends.
 
Designed for the wellness-conscious
 
"The new card is tailor-made for today’s health-aware customers who are looking for value while spending on healthcare," said Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.
 
Annual charges
 
Apollo SBI Select is priced at Rs 1,499. However, cardholders can get renewal fee waivers based on annual spend of Rs 3 lakh.

More From This Section

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Rs 7 cr for 3bhk! is Dualis Gurugram the next big luxury real estate bet?

PremiumUS healthcare

Pharma, health care funds: Ignore correction, stay invested for long haul

PremiumHealth Insurance Premiums

Do not apply for health cover without revealing existing hypertension

Indian Bank

Indian Bank launches 2 new fixed deposit schemes, ends two other plans

Purchasing Health Insurance

Check out the best health insurance premiums available for young men

Topics : SBI Cards Apollo Credit cards BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon