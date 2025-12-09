Overseas investments via GIFT City funds: Strong rules, simpler taxes

Several fund houses have launched international offerings through GIFT City, providing Indian residents with a new pathway to invest abroad. At present, there are two funds from PPFAS Mutual Fund that track the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, a global equity fund from DSP, and a fund that invests in US small caps from Baroda BNP Paribas. With domestic mutual funds constrained by regulatory ceilings on overseas exposure, investors may consider this alternative, especially once a wider menu of funds becomes available. Investors use the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) to invest. The $250,000 annual remittance limit per individual applies