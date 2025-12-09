Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Overseas investments via GIFT City funds: Strong rules, simpler taxes

Taxes on capital gains and dividends are paid at the fund level; investors do not pay

With overseas mutual fund limits still tight, GIFT City products are emerging as a regulated, tax-efficient route for Indians seeking global diversification through the LRS window.

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Several fund houses have launched international offerings through GIFT City, providing Indian residents with a new pathway to invest abroad. At present, there are two funds from PPFAS Mutual Fund that track the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, a global equity fund from DSP, and a fund that invests in US small caps from Baroda BNP Paribas. With domestic mutual funds constrained by regulatory ceilings on overseas exposure, investors may consider this alternative, especially once a wider menu of funds becomes available. Investors use the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) to invest. The $250,000 annual remittance limit per individual applies
