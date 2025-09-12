Friday, September 12, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple delays iPhone Air launch in China as eSIM approval remains pending

Apple delays iPhone Air launch in China as eSIM approval remains pending

Apple revises launch plans for its ultra-thin iPhone Air in China, as carriers and regulators finalise eSIM rollout. Other iPhone 17 models remain on track for September 19 release

Apple launched the iPhone 17 lineup, the new iPhone Air, updated Apple Watch models, and third-generation AirPods Pro at its “Awe-dropping” event on September 9. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is likely to delay shipments of its new iPhone Air in mainland China as it is working with regulators to resolve issues linked to the use of embedded SIM (eSIM) technology, South China Morning Post reported.
 
As of Friday morning, Apple updated ordering details for the iPhone Air in China, replacing the original timeline with the note: “release information to be updated later”. The company had earlier planned to open pre-orders at 8 pm (local time) on Friday and begin deliveries on September 19.
 
At just 5.6 mm thick, the iPhone Air requires eSIM support. Other newly introduced models — the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max — remain on schedule, with pre-orders starting Friday evening and deliveries beginning September 19, according to Apple’s website.   
 
 

Apple working with regulators

 
Apple told Chinese media that it was “working closely with regulatory authorities to bring it to China as soon as possible".

The company added that all three state-owned carriers — China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom — would support eSIM once they secure regulatory clearance. Until now, only China Unicom had been tapped for the function, the news report said.
 
According to Chinese media outlet The Paper, China Telecom’s rollout is awaiting final approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which is expected “very soon".
 

Limited readiness on the ground

 
The South China Morning Post report said that Apple-authorised resellers in Guangdong province have not yet been trained to support eSIM. By contrast, European retailers were asked to complete eSIM training last week.
 
Adding to consumer frustration, iPhone Air devices purchased outside mainland China cannot install eSIM profiles from local carriers, limiting options for buyers who might otherwise shop abroad.
 

Market demand for thinner phones

 
Analyst firm IDC on Thursday said that demand for slimmer devices is strong. Samsung’s S25 Edge, which measures 5.8 mm, sold over one million units within its first month, ranking sixth globally in the premium smartphone category.
 
IDC expects the iPhone Air to contribute “well over” 5 to 7 per cent of Apple’s global shipments of Plus-sized models.
 

More Apple products coming in 2025

 
Apple launched the iPhone 17 lineup, the new iPhone Air, updated Apple Watch models, and third-generation AirPods Pro at its “Awe-dropping” event on September 9. But more devices are in the pipeline for 2025, including:
 
• MacBook Pro with M5 chip
• New entry-level MacBook
• New Mac Pro
• iPad Pro with M5 chip
• New Apple TV 4K
• HomePod Mini 2
• AirTag 2
 

India set for record iPhone sales

 
In India, Apple’s fastest-growing smartphone market, iPhone shipments are projected to rise 25 per cent to 14-15 million units in 2025, according to The Economic Times. Discounts on older models and lower pricing for new handsets are expected to drive demand during the festive season.
 

Strong financial performance

 
Apple also reported its strongest quarterly revenue growth in over three years, with sales rising 9.6 per cent to $94 billion in April-June. The company forecast mid- to high-single-digit growth for the next quarter, beating analysts’ expectations.
 
“We have seen an acceleration of growth around the world in the vast majority of markets we track, including Greater China and many emerging markets,” CEO Tim Cook said.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

