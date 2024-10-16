Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI short-term loan interest rates reduced as MCLR changed by 25 bps

SBI short-term loan interest rates reduced as MCLR changed by 25 bps

The MCLR-based rates have been adjusted to fall within the range of 8.20% to 9.1%. The overnight MCLR is at 8.20%, while the rate for the one-month is reduced from 8.45% to 8.20%, a dip by 25 bps

sbi

sbi

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced its latest marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for loans, applicable from October 15 to November 15, 2024. The bank has reduced the interest rate for one MCLR tenure by 25 basis points (bps), while keeping the other rates unchanged.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The adjusted MCLR rates now range between 8.20 per cent and 9.1 per cent. The overnight MCLR is fixed at 8.20 per cent, while the one-month MCLR has been lowered by 25 basis points, from 8.45 per cent to 8.20 per cent.
 
 
The three-month MCLR remains at 8.50 per cent, the six-month MCLR remains at 8.85 per cent, while the one-year MCLR is now 8.95 per cent. The two- year and three-year MCLRs are fixed at 9.05 per cent and 9.1 per cent, respectively.
Personal Finance

More From This Section

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

Awareness about retirement planning rising in urban India: Report

TAX

New portal for filing I-T returns aims to simplify work for taxpayers

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

DA hiked by 3% for govt employees: Your take home salary explained

investment

4.5 years of 'buying the dip': Are investors in India playing with fire?

Fixed Deposit, FD

FD rates in October: 10 banks offer 7.5% & more interest for 3-year tenures

 
 
What is MCLR?
 
MCLR is the minimum lending rate below which a bank is not permitted to lend, except in certain cases allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A higher MCLR leads to higher interest rates and higher EMIs for borrowers and vice-versa. 
 
What about other SBI lending rates?
 
As of September 15, 2024, the SBI’s base rate is 10.40 per cent, while the Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) has been updated to 15.15 per cent per annum, both effective from the same date.
 
For home loans, SBI’s External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) is set at 9.15 per cent, which is linked to the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate of 6.50 per cent, plus a spread of 2.65 per cent. The applicable interest rates on home loans range from 8.50 per cent to 9.65 per cent, depending on the borrower's CIBIL score.
 
SBI’s decision to lower the MCLR follows HDFC Bank, which reduced its 3-month MCLR in September. 

Also Read

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI plans to enhance limit under instant loan scheme for MSME sector

PremiumIs the cash reserve ratio (CRR) a deadweight on banks? Of every Rs 100 raised by banks in deposits, Rs 4.50 is locked up and it earns nothing by way of interest. The CRR framework is in the spotlight because one, a good number of folks now opt to par

SBI-led panel against 18% GST on co-lending; submits report to FinMin

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI is Nomura's top pick, says PSB well set to deliver on asset quality

PremiumMTNL

SBI's notice to MTNL presents an opportunity for ownership change

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI extends Fixed Deposit schemes: How they stack up versus other PSBs

Topics : sbi Personal Finance MCLR rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon