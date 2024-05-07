Slow travel is the next big thing & Ahmedabad is among top 10 destinations

Khao Lak in Thailand is the leading destination for travellers seeking long-term stays, making it the crown jewel of slow travel in Asia, according to data released by digital travel platform Agoda on Tuesday. The data, drawn from bookings in the first quarter of 2024, also highlights other popular spots across Asia including Seoul, Tokyo, and the Perhentian Islands, each offering unique experiences that encourage travellers to linger longer.

What is slow travel?

Slow travel is an approach to travel that stresses on connection: to local people, cultures, food and music. It relies on the idea that a trip is meant to educate and have an emotional impact, in the present moment and for the future, while remaining sustainable for local communities and the environment.

India’s favourite slow travel spots

In India, the city of Ahmedabad has emerged as a top choice for those indulging in prolonged visits. Followed by Goa and Ayodhya, these locations are proving popular among those looking to deeply explore a single area. Indian travellers venturing abroad are particularly drawn to Seoul, seeking to immerse themselves in its rich culture and leisurely pace.

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director for India, the Subcontinent, and the Maldives at Agoda, said, "Slow travel is resonating deeply with modern travellers. In a world where life moves fast, the chance to slow down and truly connect with a destination is invaluable." He adds that Agoda is keen to promote and support this thoughtful way of travelling, whether it’s in a secluded beach villa or a bustling city hotel.

According to Agoda, destinations famed for quick city breaks, such as Tokyo and Seoul, are also proving to be ideal for longer, more immersive holidays. Both urban and rural locations are gaining popularity under the slow travel trend, offering diverse experiences that cater to the desires of modern explorers looking for more than just a quick escape.

From the bustling markets of Ho Chi Minh City to the tranquil reefs of the Perhentian Islands, slow travel offers an in-depth exploration of local life and nature’s beauty. Here are top places for slow-travel:

Thailand: Khao Lak

Khao Lak, a surfer's paradise in Thailand, is the top destination for those seeking a slower pace of travel. Its hidden beaches and nature spots provide a perfect setting for relaxation. As night falls, the vibrant local scene comes alive on Phet Kasem Road with live Thai folk music and lively snooker games with locals.

South Korea: Seoul



In Seoul, away from the hustle and bustle, the serene backstreets of Buam-dong offer a glimpse into the past with its traditional shops and cafes. Travellers can also visit the Baeksasil Valley or explore the historic Hanok homes in Seongbuk-dong, once inhabited by renowned Korean writers.

Malaysia's Perhentian Islands

The Perhentian Islands serve as a haven for those looking to escape to a tropical paradise. Here, visitors can snorkel in crystal-clear waters, relax on sandy beaches, and discover secluded spots like Adam & Eve Beach, only accessible through the island's lush trails.

Japan's Tokyo

Tokyo offers endless opportunities for discovery, especially in its quieter neighbourhoods. Places like Shimokitazawa, Yanaka, and Koenji provide unique experiences from vintage shopping to vibrant music scenes, making it ideal for those who wish to explore at a leisurely pace.

Philippines: Siargao

Siargao, known as the Surfing Capital of the Philippines, offers great waves, stunning natural sites like Magpupungko Rock Pools and the luminous Hagukan Cave. Its inviting landscape makes it perfect for prolonged exploration.

Indonesia: Pekanbaru

Pekanbaru combines urban energy with cultural heritage, offering tranquil lakes and historic sites like the Muara Takus Buddhist temple. It’s an ideal blend of relaxation and cultural exploration.

Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City is a lively metropolis where visitors can enjoy Vietnamese coffee, savour street food, and find tranquility in Tao Dan Park’s lush settings. This city offers a mix of energetic and serene experiences.

Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, travellers can explore ancient markets, historic textile museums, and Gandhi’s iconic Sabarmati Ashram. The city’s rich history and vibrant street life offer a profound connection to India’s cultural heritage.