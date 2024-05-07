Impact of UK visa changes: 80% drop in dependents accompanying students

The number of dependents accompanying students to the UK has plunged almost 80 per cent, with over 26,000 fewer student visa applications made from January to March compared to the same period in 2023, the United Kingdom government said in a release. It has become much harder for international students who started their studies in the UK this year to bring their families along because of stricter visa regulations recently implemented by the government.

The UK government claims the previous system allowed some students to use student visas as a stepping stone to work in the UK. The new rules prevent students from switching visa types before completing their studies. The government claims some institutions were "selling immigration, not education" by encouraging students to use visas for immigration purposes rather than genuine education.

This policy aligns with the UK government's larger goal of significantly reducing overall immigration numbers.

Key highlights

— 80% fall in the number of dependents accompanying students to the UK

— Net migration to the UK hit a record 745,000 in 2022.

— The government is implementing significant changes to reduce these numbers.

— Changes affect work, study, and family visa routes.

— Increased salary requirements for Skilled Workers and sponsors of spouses or partners.

— Replacement of the Shortage Occupation List with a new Immigration Salary List.





ALSO READ: How UK visa rule change will impact Indian students, workers, caregivers — Tighter rules for bringing dependents under specific visa categories.

Tightening of visa regulations

Effective from January 2024, new measures have been implemented to restrict the ability of international students to bring family members to the UK. The government's statement from April 30 elaborated that these changes are part of a broader strategy to ensure that the student visa route is used appropriately and not as a "backdoor to work in the UK." Further, students are now unable to switch their visa status before completing their courses, targeting institutions that compromise the UK's educational standards by prioritising immigration benefits over education.

Home Secretary James Cleverly stressed on the necessity of these measures, stating, "Ever-spiralling numbers were eroding the British people’s confidence in our immigration system, burdening public services and suppressing wages."

He said:

— Ever-spiralling numbers were eroding the British people’s confidence in our immigration system, burdening public services and suppressing wages.

— When I promised to deliver the largest-ever cut in legal migration, I knew we must also work to show the impact of our action as soon as practically possible.

— This data shows a significant fall in numbers on the first of our measures to take effect whilst underlining why necessary action was taken to cut unsustainable numbers of care worker dependents.





— This does not mark the end of the road in our plan to cut migration, there is more still to come. Over the coming months, we will continue to show the pace of our progress as we deliver the control the public rightly expects.

Ongoing adjustments in visa policy

Despite the stringent measures on student visas, the first quarter of 2024 saw a continuous high number of dependent applications under the health and care visa, with professionals in these fields still allowed to bring dependents. In contrast, the government has significantly raised the minimum income required for sponsoring family visas. This threshold, initially set at £18,600, has been increased to £29,000 and is projected to reach £38,700 by early 2025.

Changes implemented to reduce legal immigration:

— The baseline general salary for a 'Skilled Worker' visa has risen from £26,200 to £38,700.

— The 'going rate' minimum salary for specific jobs has also increased significantly.

— The list of jobs eligible for sponsorship at a reduced salary has been shortened and renamed the Immigration Salary List.

— The minimum income required to sponsor a spouse/partner visa has increased from £18,600 to £29,000.

— Social care workers from overseas are no longer permitted to bring dependants on their visa.