Sobha Realty unveils lifestyle-driven 38 mn sq ft mega project in Abu Dhabi

Luxury developer Sobha Realty on Tuesday announced its foray into Abu Dhabi with the launch of Sobha City, a large-scale, master-planned residential development that signals its strategic expansion in the UAE’s capital.

The project, located in Al Bahiya along the E10 and E12 corridors, marks Sobha Realty’s first major residential venture in Abu Dhabi and spans approximately 38 million sq ft, with an initial development phase covering around 8 million sq ft. Positioned close to Zayed International Airport and Yas Island, the development is being designed as a self-sustained “city within a city.”

The masterplan places strong emphasis on low-density, nature-led living. Nearly 60% of the total area is dedicated to open and green spaces, featuring over 50,000 trees, landscaped zones, and shaded pedestrian pathways. A key highlight is an 18-km wellness loop aimed at promoting active, community-centric lifestyles.

Designed with nature at its core, 60% of the masterplan is dedicated to open and green spaces, with more than 50,000 trees, forest-inspired landscapes, and shaded walkways shaping a seamless sense of quiet continuity.

An expansive wellness loop spanning over 18 km encourages a slower, more intentional pace of life, while pedestrian-first pathways reinforce a lifestyle centred on movement, health, and ease.

“Abu Dhabi holds a unique position as a city that balances cultural authenticity with forward-looking ambition, and our entry reflects a long-term belief in its evolution not just as a solid real estate market, but as a place where communities can grow with family-oriented intention,” said Ravi Menon, Chairman, Sobha Group.

“Sobha City has been envisioned as a living environment that feels calm, enduring, and deeply connected to its surroundings, while being future-ready.”

Sobha City will also feature a two-kilometre waterfront promenade with an integrated marina, alongside social and retail spaces. Essential infrastructure—including schools, healthcare facilities, mosques, and an executive Par-3 golf course designed by Greg Norman Golf Course Design—has been integrated into the project to support everyday living within the community.

The development will offer a mix of residences, including waterfront apartments, villas, and mansions, targeting both end-users and global investors. Each unit is expected to reflect the developer’s design-led approach with a focus on quality, functionality, and long-term value.

Sobha Realty’s entry into Abu Dhabi aligns with the emirate’s broader growth trajectory, supported by infrastructure development, investor-friendly policies, and a push toward sustainable urban living under Vision 2030. The move also expands the developer’s footprint beyond Dubai and Umm Al Quwain, where it has already delivered multiple premium residential projects.

With Sobha City, the company is betting on rising demand for integrated, lifestyle-driven communities in Abu Dhabi, positioning the project as a blend of nature, connectivity, and long-term investment appeal.

"As we expand our footprint into Abu Dhabi, Sobha City will be embodiment of our vertically integrated approach to development ensuring not only exceptional quality but also long-term resilience and value. This position us strongly within a market driven by sustained population growth, investor-friendly policies, and projected increased demand for integrated, lifestyle-oriented developments," said Francis Alfred, Sobha Realty’s Managing Director.

As the UAE capital determines to evolve into a globally competitive hub, Sobha Realty’s entry with nature-led master community signals both confidence and commitment, positioning the developer at the forefront of the emirate’s next growth chapter.