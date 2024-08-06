Sri Lanka suspends its new e-visa system 3 months after launch: Here's why

Travellers planning a trip to Sri Lanka, take note: the eVisa facility is currently suspended. The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka on August 2 issued an interim order suspending the relatively new online visa portal managed by IVS-GBS and VFS Global. Instead, the previous electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system, operated by Mobitel, a Sri Lankan telecommunications company, will be reinstated.

In addition to the visa-on-arrival, the e-visa facility, which includes an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), is extended to nationals of 167 countries. This facility allows entry through 30 designated international airports and six major seaports. Similar to the visa-on-arrival, the e-visa covers tourism, business, conference, and medical purposes, permitting a stay of up to 60 days with double entry.

Why was the eVisa system suspended?

According to a statement on the official government electronic visa issuance portal, VFS Global said they were notified of the Supreme Court's interim orders regarding the platform's operating agreement. "In view of these orders, the website is suspended effective 2 August at 17:00 hours Sri Lanka Standard Time," the company stated. For applicants who submitted visa applications after 5 PM on August 2, VFS Global assured refunds upon providing their application reference number to travel.partner@srilankaevisa.lk.

Controversy surrounding the eVisa Scheme

On April 17, 2024, Sri Lanka replaced its ETA system with an eVisa process managed by a consortium including VFS Global, GBS Technology, and IVS Global Services. The scheme has been in the centre of a storm since its introduction. Local tour operators protested against it, and the government faced accusations of corruption involving over a billion dollars related to this visa scheme. The Supreme Court's suspension order led to the shutdown of the official government electronic visa issuance portal, with a message confirming the suspension due to the interim orders.

What next?

The Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO) announced that the ETA system is expected to be operational "within the course of next week." Tourism Minister Harin Fernando had earlier said, "My view is that we should do away with visas altogether for tourists. Travelling should be as simple as getting off the plane and going out."

How to apply for a Sri Lankan visa now

While e-visa portal has been suspended, Indians still have the option of visa-on-arrival. Here's how you can apply for a Sri Lankan visa:

1. Arrival at Sri Lankan airport: Report to the ETA issuing counter and fill in the ETA application form.

2. Approval process: Once your application is approved, the ETA will be issued for up to 30 days.

3. Immigration counter: After receiving your ETA approval or referral notice, proceed to the Immigration Counter for further checking and visa processing.



What is visa-on-arrival?

A visa on arrival is a type of visa issued at the time of a foreign national's arrival in a country. The application for a visa on arrival is usually submitted at the airport along with the necessary documents as directed by the respective immigration authorities.

Refund for recent eVisa applicants

If you applied for an eVisa on August 2 after 5pm, don't worry. You are entitled to a refund. Email your details and application number to travel.partner@srilankaevisa.lk for guidance through the process.

Visa restrictions for certain nationals

Travellers from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, North Korea, Ghana, Myanmar, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Syria cannot obtain a visa upon arrival in Sri Lanka. Applicants from these countries must submit their applications to the headquarters of the Department of Immigration through a representative.