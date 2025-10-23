Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Submit life certificate via doorstep banking: what pensioners must know

Submit life certificate via doorstep banking: what pensioners must know

Senior citizens can now use PSB Alliance Doorstep Banking Services to submit their digital life certificate (DLC) from home

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Every year, pensioners must submit a life certificate, also known as Jeevan Pramaan Patra, to continue receiving their pension without interruption. To make this process easier, especially for elderly pensioners, the government allows submission through doorstep banking and India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) services.

What is Jeevan Pramaan?

Introduced in November 2014, Jeevan Pramaan is a digital life certificate system that uses Aadhaar-based authentication. It eliminates the need for physical presence at the bank or pension office, allowing pensioners to generate and submit their life certificate from home.

Doorstep banking for senior citizens

Senior citizens can now use PSB Alliance Doorstep Banking Services, a common platform for all public sector banks, to submit their digital life certificate (DLC) from home. The service is also available via India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for both IPPB and non-IPPB customers.
 

To request a doorstep visit, pensioners can:

 
Contact the nearest post office, or
 
Place a request via the Post Info mobile app, or

Use the official portal at https://ccc.cept.gov.in/ServiceRequest/request.aspx

Submission window

  • Aged 80 and above: October 1, 2025 – November 30, 2025
  • Aged 60 to below 80: November 1, 2025 – November 30, 2025
 
Timely submission ensures uninterrupted pension credit.

Service charges

  • IPPB: No doorstep charge is levied for generating the digital life certificate. However, a nominal fee of Rs 70 (including GST) applies for successful DLC generation.
  • PSB Alliance: Free of charge for citizens aged 60 and above.

Prerequisites for Jeevan Pramaan

Before availing the service, ensure:
 
  • Aadhaar number is active and linked to the pension account
  • Mobile number is registered with the bank or post office
  • Pension details such as PPO number, type of pension, and disbursing agency are handy 

After submission

Once the certificate is successfully generated, a confirmation SMS is sent to the registered mobile number. Pensioners can then download their certificate using the transaction ID from jeevanpramaan.gov.in.
 
By using doorstep banking or IPPB services, senior citizens can avoid travel, queues, and paperwork while ensuring timely pension disbursement with just a few clicks or a postman’s visit. 
 

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

