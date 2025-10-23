Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Travel Plans? How you can earn 24K gold with every visa referral at Atlys

Travel Plans? How you can earn 24K gold with every visa referral at Atlys

Atlys partners with Jar to launch a one-of-a-kind referral program that converts visa referrals into digital gold - with rewards up to ₹5,000 based on destination.

. The digital gold carries 99.99% purity certification for 24K gold and is backed by physical reserves stored in audited and insured vaults.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move that fuses travel tech with financial innovation, Atlys, the visa-processing platform, has teamed up with Jar, India’s leading gold technology company, to launch a unique digital gold reward program that turns customer referrals into gold.
 
The limited-time initiative, announced on October 22, 2025, offers travellers the chance to earn a share of one kilogram of 24K digital gold — distributed entirely on a first-come, first-served basis. The programme will close automatically once the one-kilo cap is reached. 
One kilogram of gold will be distributed on first-come basis, with allocations ranging from ₹500 to ₹5,000 based on visa destination.
 
   
How It Works
 
Verified Atlys users who refer new customers will receive digital gold when their referrals complete and pay for a visa application. 

The reward amount depends on the visa destination — ranging from ₹500 to ₹5,000 in gold value, which is converted at the market rate on the payout date.
 
Here’s how the tiered system breaks down:
 
₹5,000 in gold for U.S. visa referrals
 
₹3,500 for the U.K. and France
 
₹2,500 for Switzerland, Australia, Italy, China, and Germany
 
₹1,200 for Japan
 
₹500–₹1,000 for other destinations
 
All rewards are backed by 99.99% purity-certified 24K gold, stored in audited and insured vaults, giving referrers a real, tangible asset instead of a short-lived cash bonus.
 
Travel Meets Savings
 
The program reimagines referral incentives as a form of long-term value creation. 
Instead of cash or loyalty points that often disappear into daily spending, Atlys and Jar are positioning gold as a store of wealth — one that customers can track, accumulate, or liquidate as they choose.
 
“Traditional referral rewards like cash or points are familiar, but they’re purely transactional,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. 
“Gold retains value and offers customers greater flexibility. We’re converting referrals into a transparent and trackable asset customers can hold, liquidate, or even turn into jewelry through Jar’s network. Our goal is to create lasting, practical value that helps customers save for what matters.”
 
For Jar, which has handled more than ₹2,500 crore in gold transactions this year, the partnership is another step toward mainstreaming gold as a digital financial asset.
 
“We’re building partnerships to make gold accessible through platforms people already use,” said Nishchay AG, Founder and CEO of Jar. 
“Travellers on Atlys understand the value of planning and building resources over time. By converting rewards into gold, we’re giving them an asset that appreciates, rather than cash that gets spent.”
 
The gold allocations can be tracked directly through the Jar app, which lets users buy, sell, or convert digital gold at any time. Customers can also turn their holdings into physical jewelry via Nek, Jar’s in-house jewelry brand.
 
How to Participate
 
Share your Atlys referral code or link with someone new to the platform.
 
Once the referred person completes and pays for a visa application, the referrer’s gold reward is issued after verification.
 
Track, sell, or convert the accumulated gold within the Jar app at the current market rate.
 
The program ends when the total gold distributed hits 1 kilogram — so early participation matters.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

