Data shows Bandra Bay has 46% price upside - Mumbai's next investment story

Why Investors Are Eyeing Bandra Bay: Rising Prices, Scarce Land, and Billion-Rupee Infrastructure

For investors chasing the next big Mumbai story, the data points to one clear winner: Bandra Bay.Photo: Bloomberg

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Bandra Bay is fast emerging as Mumbai’s most lucrative real estate story, with data revealing a 46% price upside and record demand for luxury housing.According to new research by CRE Matrix and Lighthouse Luxury, the sea-facing corridor between Bandra Reclamation and Worli is witnessing a surge in sales, infrastructure investment worth ₹3.6 lakh crore, and limited land supply that’s pushing property values toward the ₹1.5 lakh per sq. ft. mark.
 
Mumbai's Bandra Bay will witness development of luxury housing and retail projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in the coming years as real estate developers look to encash rising demand for waterfront properties, according to the report by CRE Matrix.
 
 
According to CRE Matrix Research, the region is witnessing a 15% annual growth in luxury housing prices, with Worli commanding ₹1.2 lakh per sq. ft. on average and Bandra West closing the gap at ₹81,000 per sq. ft. Bandra Bay’s pricing trajectory indicates a 46% appreciation potential across all segments, with developers anticipating prices to breach ₹1.5 lakh per sq. ft. in the near term.
 
Luxury Housing on the Rise

Luxury homes—priced above ₹10 crore—now make up 44% of Mumbai’s total luxury primary sales, up 2.3x in just four years. The report highlights strong absorption in Bandra West and Prabhadevi, with over 1,918 units sold in 2024, growing 20% CAGR over five years.
 
“Sea-facing properties in Mumbai already command a 15–20% premium, and Bandra Bay’s integrated development could push that even higher,” the report noted.
 
Nearly 8 million sq. ft. of premium residential and retail development is under construction in the Bandra Bay catchment—anchored by marquee developers such as Adani Realty, Oberoi Realty, L&T Realty, Hiranandani Communities, and Godrej Properties.
 
About 11 developers, including Adani Realty, Hiranandani Communities, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, L&T Realty, The Wadhwa Group, are already part of Bandra Bay and many more are planning massive mix-used projects.
 
Positioned as India’s most iconic luxury waterfront district, the area is envisioned as Mumbai’s answer to Marina Bay (Singapore) and Palm Jumeirah (Dubai).
 
Sumesh Mishra, Founder of Lighthouse Proptech, said Bandra Bay would be the most desired address in India, attracting ultra HNIs, NRIs, and global investors seeking a truly iconic lifestyle.
 
Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO of CRE Matrix, said, "Our data shows that Bandra Bay will emerge as Mumbai's most valuable waterfront asset. Limited curated supply, elite demand, and unparalleled infrastructure synergy will drive sustained capital appreciation.
 
Infrastructure Driving Growth
 
Connectivity upgrades worth over ₹3.6 lakh crore are reshaping the micro-market. The Mumbai Coastal Road, Bullet Train (MAHSRC), Metro Lines 2B & 3, and Atal Setu Bridge are reducing travel times and making Bandra Bay one of Mumbai’s best-connected luxury corridors.
 
Key highlights:
 
Coastal Road: ₹15,000 crore project cutting travel time from Bandra to Marine Drive from 60 to 20 minutes.
 
Bullet Train: 508 km Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor linking Bandra to Thane in 15 minutes and Ahmedabad in 2 hours by 2030.
 
Metro & Airport Access: Bandra Bay is just 9 km (30 minutes) from Mumbai International Airport and 10 minutes from BKC.
 
Together, these projects cover nearly 2,000 km of transport infrastructure—comparable to Singapore’s city-scale network.
 
BKC Spillover Effect
 
Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s financial powerhouse, currently hosts 18 million sq. ft. of Grade A offices and is set to expand to 25 million sq. ft. by 2030. With 8,000 CXOs projected to work in the district, housing demand is spilling into Bandra Bay.
 
“BKC’s workforce is driving captive luxury housing demand,” CRE Matrix noted. “Bandra Bay’s proximity—just 10 minutes away—positions it as the natural residential hub for the city’s top executives.”
 
 Office and Retail Synergy
 
Grade A/A+ office rentals in the Bandra–BKC corridor have risen 21% since 2019, averaging ₹466 per sq. ft. per month. Premium retail locations such as Jio World Plaza, Hill Road, and Linking Road—all within 5 km—command rents of ₹1,000–₹2,000 per sq. ft. per month, reinforcing the area’s high-end ecosystem.
 
According to the analysis, Mumbai’s premium waterfront homes command a 15–20% price premium, and Bandra Bay, with its limited supply and elite positioning, is poised to outperform the market. The area’s luxury sales trends already have surpassed Juhu and Worli, other luxury residential hotspots of Mumbai, with BKC registering a 3.6% CAGR—well above the Mumbai average of 2.2%.
 
 Mumbai’s Global Moment
 
The report calls Bandra Bay “India’s Marina Bay Moment,” emphasizing its convergence of finance, lifestyle, and infrastructure. It combines the social magnetism of Bandra, the corporate heft of BKC, and the architectural ambition of global waterfronts.
 
According to Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of CRE Matrix,
 
“Bandra Reclamation is fast becoming Mumbai’s next centre of gravity. Its unique blend of location, design potential, and infrastructure makes it a rare investment canvas.
 
Unlike Gurgaon or Bengaluru, Bandra Bay’s appeal lies in scarcity — it is Mumbai’s only remaining large-scale waterfront expanse. With land parcels capped and curated, supply is structurally constrained, ensuring long-term price appreciation.
 
“Bandra Bay is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, MD of Hiranandani Group. “It will set a new benchmark for luxury living and global urban design in India.”
 
If Worli was the face of Mumbai’s luxury in the 2010s, Bandra Bay is its next decade’s crown jewel — where finance meets lifestyle, and waterfront meets wealth.  By the numbers: 
Fueled by ₹3.6 lakh crore in infrastructure upgrades, limited land supply, and surging luxury demand, Bandra Bay is emerging as Mumbai’s strongest property market
 

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

