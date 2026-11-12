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Term insurance at 30: Compare premiums, coverage and payment options

Term insurance can provide financial protection for dependants, with some plans offering coverage beyond retirement. Compare how premium payment options and policy duration affect costs

Term Insurance Plan

Term insurance for 30-year-olds: Compare premiums and coverage (Representative image from file)

Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

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If you are a 30-year-old professional living in a metro, look up Policybazaar’s table to compare premium rates for the best term insurance rates. Term insurance offers a safe way to ensure the financial stability of your family and dependants, since families of the self-employed face significant financial uncertainty upon the policyholder’s death. Now, some insurers are offering term cover well beyond your retirement age at fairly affordable premiums, making them an attractive long-term financial shield. The table provides readers with a clear view of how payment structure and coverage duration influence the cost of insurance. Prospective buyers should review this table to evaluate the option best suited to their financial needs. 
 
 

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Topics : Term insurance term Insurance plan Personal Finance

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST