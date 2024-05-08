Thailand, Sri Lanka, Mauritius: List of visa-free countries for Indians

Thailand and Sri Lanka have extended the visa-free entry facilities for visitors from India. Thailand has announced the extension of visa-free entry till November 11, 2024. The facility, implemented on November 10, 2023, was initially till May 10, 2024.

The Sri Lanka government has announced the extension of the facility till May 31, 2024. The country started visa-free entry as a pilot project in October last year. In both countries, the facility is valid for 30 days for visitors from India.

Tourism Authority of Thailand officials said there had been a sharp increase in the number of tourists from India since the facility was implemented.

The number of visitors to Thailand from India between November 2022 and April 2023 was 7,55,066, the official said. This number went up to 9,68,000 between November 2023 and April 2024.





ALSO READ: Sri Lanka retains $50 visa fee for foreign visitors, free for Indians “There has been a 28.2 per cent increase in the number of visitors from India between November 2023 and April 2024 compared with the previous year. This helped the Thailand government decide to extend the visa-free facility,” said Sirges-a-nong Trirattanasongpol, director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, New Delhi Office. “India is a very important market for us.”

Tourism is one of Thailand’s key industries accounting for about 20% of total jobs and making up about 12% of the nation’s $500 billion economy. Srettha’s administration has set a goal of attracting 80 million tourists by 2027.

Visa-free travel

Visa-free travel means you can enter a country without getting a visa beforehand. This makes travel easier as it avoids complex visa processes and saves visa fees. Several countries have agreements with India allowing Indians to visit without lengthy procedures.

Typically, you only need a passport to pass through customs in visa-free countries. However, some countries may require additional documents like proof of onward travel. In certain places, you might also need to pay an airport or departure tax.

List of visa-free countries for Indian nationals

Angola

Visa-free: 30 days

Barbados

Visa-free: 90 days

Bhutan

Visa-free / 14 days

Dominica

Visa-free / 180 days

El Salvador

Visa-free: 90 days

Fiji

Visa-free / 120 days

Gambia

Visa-free: 90 days

Grenada

Visa-free: 90 days

Haiti

Visa-free: 90 days

Ira​n

Visa-free / 15 days

Jamaica

Visa-free

Kazakhstan

Visa-free / 14 days

Kiribati

Visa-free: 90 days

Macao

Visa-free: 30 days

Malaysia

Visa-free: 30 days

Mauritius

Visa-free: 90 days

Micronesia

Visa-free: 30 days

Nepal

Visa-free

Palestinian Territories

Visa-free

Rwanda

Visa-free: 30 days

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Visa-free: 90 days

Senegal

Visa-free: 90 days

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Visa-free: 90 days



Sri Lanka



Visa-free: 30 days



Thailand

Visa-free: 30 days

Trinidad and Tobago

Visa-free: 90 days

Vanuatu

Visa-free: 30 days

What are the entry requirements of visa-free countries for Indians?



A valid passport

Maximum duration of stay

Proof of return or onward ticket

Proof of sufficient funds

Proof of accommodation

Travel/Medical insurance

Criminal record check

Customs and declarations

Travel-without-passport countries for Indians

For Indian citizens, there are two neighbouring countries that do not require a passport for entry: Nepal and Bhutan. While no passport is required for entry, Indian citizens must carry valid identification documents such as an Aadhaar card, driving licence, or voter ID card while travelling to these countries.