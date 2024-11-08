Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tough loan market, rise of momentum investing: Top personal finance stories

Tough loan market, rise of momentum investing: Top personal finance stories

This week we write about how to get a loan as availability norms harden and how to select momentum index funds

bad loans

Personal loans and rising defaults

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 8:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

This week’s lead story by Himali Patel discusses the tightening of credit availability, especially via credit cards and personal loans, due to rising defaults. It advises readers on how to improve their creditworthiness and suggests applying for a variety of secured loan options.
 
The second article, by Sebi-registered investment advisor Deepesh Raghaw, highlights the rise of momentum investing, and new index funds that offer investors access to this strategy. Investors must bear in mind that momentum investing comes with risks, as past performance isn’t always predictive of future returns. Raghaw suggests choosing a fund that aligns with the investor’s risk tolerance.
 
 
With market volatility surging over the past month, experts are increasingly advising investors to tilt their portfolios towards largecap funds. If you are looking for a fund from this category, go through Morningstar’s review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity, one of the leading funds from this category.
 
If you have reached the age of 30, have people dependent on you financially, and have yet to purchase a term insurance plan, now is the time to act. Check the premium rates from Policybazaar.com to get a clear estimate of the cost involved.

Number of the week

Bitcoin surges past $75,000
 
Bitcoin reached a historic peak of $75,000 on Wednesday, exceeding its former record of $73,750. This increase occurred due to belief among investors that Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election would provide a boost to cryptocurrencies.

More From This Section

gst

Unsettled GST tax demand after payment? Use new form to adjust tax amount

Canada

Canada's immigration backlog hits over 1 million amid growing visa delays

KYC know your costumer

RBI's new KYC rules: Simplified verification and enhanced security

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar India's most generous philanthropist, Nikhil Kamath youngest

insurance

Term insurance policies of various companies collected in single table

 
Ether, the world’s second most cryptocurrency after bitcoin, also rallied.
 
Trump, who was earlier sceptical about cryptocurrencies, changed his mind and now favours them.
 
Sound regulations around cryptocurrencies could favour increased institutional participation in this asset class. The launch of bitcoin exchange-traded funds has already led to many institutional investors, who were earlier sceptical, putting money into this asset.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Multi-asset funds: Align fund's equity strategy with your risk appetite

Premiumloan default, loan payment

Improve score, opt for secured credit card to tackle squeeze in issuances

SBI Nitin Chugh

BS BFSI Summit: SBI's Nitin Chugh backs 'happy friction' to reduce fraud

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Air pollution driving up health costs? Choose comprehensive insurance now

PremiumBSE, stock market, Stocks

Choice of momentum factor index should depend on performance in downturns

Topics : Personal Finance investing investing in firms Personal loans Index Funds Bitcoin prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon