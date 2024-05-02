Tripura government imposes restrictions on sale of petrol and diesel

The Tripura government has imposed restrictions on sale of petrol and diesel from Wednesday.



Why are restrictions imposed?



A massive landslide in Assam's Jatinga region has disrupted the goods train movement to Tripura, leading to the fuel shortage. Passenger train movement started on April 26 after restoration work. However, train service through Jatinga still remains closed during the night.



The disruption in train services has led to a notable decrease in the availability of petrol and diesel in the state, prompting the authorities to regulate the sale of these essential fuels. The restrictions aim to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of petrol and diesel during this period of shortage.



Additional Secretary of Food and Civil Supplies Department, Nirmal Adhikari said "In view of the supply constraint of petrol and diesel due to disruption in goods train movement to the state, it has been decided to impose restriction on sale of fuel – petrol and diesel in the state from May 1 until further order."



Under the imposed restrictions, different categories of vehicles have been allocated specific quantities of petrol and diesel that they can purchase from petrol pumps.



Two-wheelers and three-wheelers would get petrol amounting to Rs 200 per day while four-wheelers it would be Rs 500 per day



Buses will get 60 litres of Diesel per day, while for minibuses it is 40 litres and for three-wheelers it is 15 litres per day.

What is the future course of action?

The Tripura government, in collaboration with relevant authorities, is closely monitoring the situation and working towards resolving the challenges posed by the disruption in train movements.

There has been significant progress in the restoration work at Jatinga. We are hopeful of restoring normal train service shortly, said Chief PRO of NFR Sabyasachi De.

With inputs from PTI