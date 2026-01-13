Tusshar, Jeetendra Kapoor sell Chandivali commercial property for ₹559 cr

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor and his father, veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor, have sold a large commercial property in Mumbai’s Chandivali for a combined value of ₹559.25 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The transaction was registered in January 2026.

The property was held through promoter-owned entities—Tushar Infra Developers Private Limited, owned by Tusshar Kapoor, and Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited, owned by Jeetendra Kapoor. As per IGR records, the asset is located at Balaji IT Park (DC-10 Building) in Chandivali, a fast-evolving residential–commercial micro-market in central Mumbai.

Asset details

The sold property has a built-up area of approximately around 3,25,016 sq ft. Chandivali’s growing appeal—driven by its proximity to Powai, Andheri East and Saki Naka—has supported sustained demand for commercial assets, especially within established IT parks and business campuses. The deal adds to recent high-value transactions in the precinct. Notably, another transaction at Balaji IT Park was registered in May 2025 for ₹855 crore.

Chandivali is an emerging residential–commercial micro-market in central Mumbai, known for its strategic location and improving infrastructure. Nestled between established business districts such as Powai, Andheri East, and Saki Naka, Chandivali enjoys excellent connectivity via the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), LBS Marg, and the Eastern Express Highway.

The area is well served by the Mumbai Metro Line 1 and the upcoming metro corridors, enhancing access to key parts of the city. Its proximity to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport further adds to its appeal for both residents and businesses.

Chandivali benefits significantly from its closeness to major employment hubs, including Powai’s IT parks, SEEPZ, MIDC, BKC, and Lower Parel. At the same time, nearby commercial zones, corporate offices, and business parks generate consistent demand for rental housing and support services.

Jeetendra Kapoor is a veteran Indian actor and film producer, widely regarded as one of the most successful stars of Hindi cinema. He rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s and earned the nickname “Jumping Jack” for his energetic dance style. Over his long career, he starred in numerous commercially successful films such as Farz (1967), Khilona (1970), Caravan (1971), Dharam Veer (1977), and Tohfa (1984). He later established Balaji Telefilms, one of India’s leading production houses, which played a major role in shaping Indian television and cinema.

Tusshar Kapoor is an Indian actor and producer known for his work in Hindi films. He made his acting debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001), which was a commercial success and earned him recognition as a promising newcomer. He has appeared in a variety of films across genres, including Golmaal(2006), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), and The Dirty Picture (2011). Tusshar is especially popular for his comic role as Lucky in the Golmaal film series.