Home / Finance / Personal Finance / IRCTC tickets now Aadhaar-only and costlier: Here's all you need to know

IRCTC tickets now Aadhaar-only and costlier: Here's all you need to know

Train fares go up and Aadhaar-only booking begins for general reserved tickets

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

The Indian Railways has made Aadhaar-authentication mandatory to book general reserved tickets on the first day of the advance reservation period (ARP) -- which is of 60 days.
 
Earlier, Aadhaar-authentication was mandatory for Tatkal booking.
 
Aadhaar-authenticated users already enjoy a dedicated booking window between 8am and 4pm on the first day tickets open.
 
With the new regulation, only verified users can access this window, aiming for a smoother and more secure booking process.
 

Advance reservation and Tatkal bookings

General reserved tickets can be booked up to 60 days in advance, excluding the date of journey at the train’s originating station.
 

Online Tatkal bookings, which became Aadhaar-mandatory from July 2025, continue to require OTP authentication.
 
Revised train fares for long-distance travel
 
Indian Railways implemented fare revisions from December 26, 2025.
 
The increase varies by distance:
 
Rs 5 for journeys between 216 km and 750 km
 
Rs 10 for 751 km to 1,250 km
 
Rs 15 for 1,251 km to 1,750 km
 
Rs 20 for 1,751 km to 2,250 km
 
Sleeper class ordinary and first-class fares have been revised at a uniform 1 paisa per kilometre for non-suburban routes. For mail and express trains, including AC and non-AC classes, fares increased by 2 paise per kilometre. For instance, a 500 km journey in a non-AC express train now costs roughly Rs 10 extra.
 

No impact on suburban commuters

 
Fares for suburban services and season tickets remain unchanged, ensuring daily commuters do not face additional travel costs.
 

Trains affected by the revision

 
Fare changes apply to key services such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Antyodaya, Gatimaan, Yuva Express, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, and ordinary non-suburban trains.
 
With these updates now in effect, Indian Railways aims to streamline bookings through Aadhaar authentication while adjusting fares in line with distance and service class, balancing convenience and revenue needs.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

