UK elections: Will Starmer's reign give Indian students a reason to cheer?

The United Kingdom (UK) voters have ousted the Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party, ending nearly 14 years of Conservative dominance. Sunak's government had implemented several stringent policies on immigration. With Keir Starmer as the new Prime Minister, do international students, particularly from India, have a reason to cheer?

"Keir Starmer's recent statement, where he labelled Rishi Sunak as the most liberal Prime Minister on immigration, says a lot about the upcoming changes in the immigration rule," notes Mamta Shekhawat, Founder of Gradding.com.

"If the Labour Party maintains its vow to reduce net migration, the number of students knocking the doors of the UK could drop," she adds. "This could prove detrimental to the ruling party and the UK economy."

Let's take a look at some of the anti-immigration policies by the Conservatives

1. Review of post-study visa

The Conservatives set up a migration advisory committee (MAC) to reassess the graduate route work visa, also known as the post-study work visa, which allows graduates of British universities to work for two years. The move was criticised by international students and future students alike. The committee, in its review on May 14, recommended the continuation of the visa.

2. Dependents’ visa for students

From January 2024, the UK government stopped granting visas for the dependents of students, except for research students. This led to an 80% drop in the number of dependents and a significant decrease in student visa applications.

3. Migrant care workers

From March 2024, migrant care workers were barred from bringing their partners and children. Additionally, international students were restricted from switching from the student route to work before completing their studies.

4. Increased salary threshold for skilled workers

The UK government announced an increase in the minimum earnings threshold for Skilled Worker visas to Rs 40.8 lakh. A British High Commission spokesperson stated, "The measures aim to curb immigration abuse and reduce net migration. Employers are encouraged to recruit the brightest and best."

According to Shekhawat, the restrictions could deter skilled professionals and make the UK less attractive to global talent, potentially impacting the country's ability to recruit skilled workers.

Opportunities for Indians

Despite these changes, the UK remains open to skilled individuals, particularly in sectors that require them. Health and care workers, teachers, and others on national pay scales are exempt from the increased salary threshold. According to the Migration Observatory, the primary impact is on mid-level skilled roles with salaries below £30,000.

A British High Commission spokesperson remarked, "It would not be right to speculate on the potential impact for any particular country or the hiring practices of UK businesses."

"The Migration and Mobility Partnership, established by the UK and Indian Governments in 2021, aims to enhance mobility between the two countries. This includes the initiation of the Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) in 2023, allowing nationals from both nations to live, study, travel, and work in the other's country for up to 24 months. Over 2,100 YPS visas were issued in its first year," the British High Commission said.

The UK Immigration Statistics for the year ending December 2023 show that Indian nationals received over 16,800 Skilled Worker visas, making up more than a quarter of all such visas issued globally. Moreover, Indian citizens claimed 44% of all Graduate Route visas, with over 50,000 issued.

Options for Indian students

"The first available route is the graduate route, allowing graduates to stay in the UK for two years to work or seek employment opportunities," says Shekhawat. "Next is the skilled worker route, requiring a sponsorship letter from the recruiter and a valid job offer."

Other routes include:

Start-up route: For new entrepreneurs starting their first UK business without initial capital investment requirements.

Innovator’s route: For experienced businesspersons seeking to establish a business in the UK.

Global talent route: For leaders or potential leaders in academia, research, arts, and digital technology.

Intra-company transfer: For employees of multinational companies transferring to the UK branch.

Tier 5 temporary worker routes: For researchers, creative and sports persons, charity and religious workers.

Family route: For children born in the UK with one parent settled in the country.

Global business mobility routes: For senior managers and specialists involved in the expansion of an overseas business in the UK.

"Working while studying allows many full-time international students to work up to 20 hours a week during term time and full-time during holidays, depending on their institution's visa sponsor status. This flexibility helps students gain valuable work experience while studying," says Saurabh Arora, CEO of University Living.

Job opportunities after graduation

Graduates from UK universities have a wide range of job opportunities across various sectors, including Accounting, Finance, Medicine, Construction, Computing (AI and Data Science), Graphic Communication, and more. Universities host placement sessions and job fairs, providing students with opportunities to network with potential employers.

According to the QS Graduate Employability Rankings, UK graduates are among the most employable worldwide. The International Graduate Outcomes (UUKI) report shows that 83% of international graduates attribute their employment success to their UK degrees.

Significance of the Graduate Visa Route

The graduate visa scheme significantly influences study abroad decisions. With 42% of the post-study visa route dominated by Indian students, maintaining this scheme is crucial for the UK economy.

"MAC has advised keeping the study visa route open, offering hope to study abroad aspirants," says Shekhawat.