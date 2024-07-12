Financing weddings, luxury weddings: Top personal finance stories

The wedding industry is estimated at around Rs 10 trillion.

An average wedding in India costs more than three times the average yearly household income, according to a report by Jefferies. Now wonder then that the wedding industry is estimated at around Rs 10 trillion (around $130 billion). Sanjay Kumar Singh, in this week’s lead story, writes about the financial planning needed for a wedding, given the expenses involved. The story offers advice on buying gold, mistakes to avoid and what to look for in wedding insurance.

Chandeliers, pendant lights, or wall sconces: The demand for luxury lighting solutions is growing in the country. In the second story of the newsletter, Namrata Kohli writes about how designers are using tradition and modern styles to create lighting solutions for discerning homeowners. It tells readers about how lighting shapes mood and health.

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

29, new mutual fund products launched since June

The mutual fund (MF) industry has launched 29 new fund offers since June 1 in the active and equity spaces to monetise the larger share of incremental investor flows.

While the equity market sentiment has been positive for several months, the launches have gathered pace after elections and high-frequency indicators cementing a strong economic growth.

Launches in the active space are around themes such as business cycle, manufacturing and special offerings. Passive space offerings have been in new themes.

Tata MF and ICICI Prudential MF have launched the first passive thematic schemes focused on tourism and oil and gas sectors. Tata MF’s tourism index fund will track the National Stock Exchange comprising companies in travel, tourism, and hospitality businesses.

New fund offers in the passive space have gained momentum in recent years as most fund houses have already completed their active equity product bouquet.