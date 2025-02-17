Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UK skilled worker visa has interesting roles like canine beauticians & DJ

UK skilled worker visa has interesting roles like canine beauticians & DJ

Between 2021 and March 2024, a total of 334 skilled worker visas were granted for occupations in animal care services, including roles like dog groomers, dog walkers and kennel assistants

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

Photo: Shutterstock

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Recent analysis of the UK's skilled worker visa programme has revealed some unexpected roles that qualify, including canine beauticians, DJs, and even costume interpreters. The list also features jobs like pilates instructors and air travel assistants.
 
The analysis, conducted by Robert McNeil, a researcher at the University of Oxford's Centre on Migration, Policy and Society, highlights the somewhat surprising outcomes of post-Brexit policy changes. According to The Guardian, McNeil's findings show an eclectic mix of roles now eligible for skilled worker visas.
 
What is UK's skilled worker visa programme

Also Read

UK education, UK visa, visa rules

UK study visas: Applications up 13% in January 2025, first rise in a year

UK education, UK visa, visa rules

UK visa: Apply for UK-India Young Professionals Scheme 2025 on February 18

UK, United Kingdom

UK citizenship rules: Opposition wants PR ban for low-wage immigrants

UK, UK visa, london

Migration to push UK population to 72.5 mn by 2032: Why it may hit Indians

UK, United Kingdom

UK to hike immigrant sponsorship fee by 100%: How it impacts job seekers

 
A Skilled Worker visa allows you to come to or stay in the UK to do an eligible job with an approved employer. The visa is open to individuals who attain 70 points by meeting specific eligibility requirements such as skill and salary level, English language ability, and a qualifying job offer from a UK employer with a valid sponsorship licence.
 
 
Between 2021 and March 2024, a total of 334 skilled worker visas were granted for occupations in animal care services, including roles like dog groomers, dog walkers, kennel assistants, and veterinary nursing assistants. In the same timeframe, 167 visas were issued to fitness and wellness instructors, such as pilates and yoga teachers, along with lifestyle coaches.
 
According to the report, “costume interpreters”, who wear period dress to greet visitors at museums, were also on the list of eligible occupations. The list also features jobs like air travel assistants, covering cabin crew and baggage handling staff.
 
McNeil noted, “When people think of middle-skilled jobs, they often associate them with roles like plumbers, bricklayers, or engineering technicians. However, defining what qualifies as middle-skilled isn’t simple.” He added, “Some of the results are quite unexpected.”
 
The list of “middle-skilled” jobs also includes positions like “air travel assistants,” such as cabin crew and baggage check staff at airports. In the year ending March 2024, 869 visas were granted for these roles. Other roles on the list include cemetery managers, homeopaths, and cycling instructors.
 
The government has faced increasing pressure to tackle net migration, which reached a record high of 906,000 in 2023. Ministers have promised to implement stricter visa regulations and reduce the overall migration figures. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has recently accused the Conservative government of running an “open borders experiment” and is initiating an immigration policy push in response to political pressure from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.
 
“We are grateful for the work skilled international professionals do in the UK. However, it is clear that we must end reliance on overseas labour and boost economic growth. That’s why, under our Plan for Change, we will publish a white paper to set out a comprehensive plan to restore order to the broken immigration system, as we aim to link our immigration, skills and visa systems to boost the domestic workforce.” a government spokesperson said to The Guardian when asked about the response to McNeil’s findings.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Govt may raise deposit insurance beyond Rs 5 lakh amid bank scam concerns

Zaheer Khan

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan, wife buy flat in Lower Parel for Rs 11 crore

SEBI

Sebi updates CAS timelines, extends PAN data deadline to 5 days

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister

Canada's new rules can cancel visas, work, study permits: Who's affected?

Fastag

NPCI's new FASTag rules take effect from today: What should users do?

Topics : UK Visa Personal Finance UK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon