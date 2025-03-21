Friday, March 21, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UPI services will be unavailable for some users from April 1; check here

UPI services will be unavailable for some users from April 1; check here

The National Payments Corporation of India will remove IDs and users with inactive mobile numbers will be unable to use online payment applications like Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc

Paytm, UPI

Representative image of a Paytm scanner | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Starting April 1, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) IDs connected to inactive mobile numbers will be removed, according to a LiveMint report. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will remove these IDs and users with inactive mobile numbers will be unable to use online payment applications like Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc.
 

Who will lose access?

Here’s a list of users who can be impacted by NPCI's latest announcement:
  • Users who have changed their mobile numbers but have not updated it with their bank will lose access
  • Those who have deactivated their mobile numbers without updating them with their banks
  • UPI users with numbers reassigned to someone else are also at risk of losing access
  • Inactive numbers which have not been used for services like calls, messaging, etc will also be removed
 

Here’s how you can avoid losing access to online payment apps:

  • The report suggests that the users must ensure that their mobile numbers linked with the bank accounts are active. If not, the users should activate them.
  • Users should try getting a new mobile number if any of their mobile numbers linked with the UPI ID is inactive.
 

Reasons behind NPCI’s latest move 

Citing security concerns, the NPCI has stated that the UPI IDs associated with the inactive mobile numbers are a ‘threat’. It said, many users who either change or deactivate their numbers, often forget to delete their UPI IDs, which could be misused by fraudsters in the future. This comes at a time when there is a significant rise in the number of scams where many people have been robbed of their money.
 
 
To overcome such a situation, NPCI has asked banks and payment apps to remove these inactive mobile numbers from their UPI network.
 
It has asked banks and payment apps to regularly monitor and remove mobile numbers that have been inactive, deactivated, or reassigned to someone else. Before cancelling the services, banks have been asked to send a notification to the users regarding the same. However, if the users fail to take the above-mentioned steps, the UPI ID will be removed to avoid the risk of fraud.

More From This Section

dfkes

Hermes Distiller buys 10 flats in South Mumbai's Marine Lines for Rs 199 cr

US President Donald Trump

Trump scraps US education dept: Immigrant kids, STEM, research to be hit

Pension

PFRDA notifies UPS new rules: Govt employees must opt by June 30

Kiran Nadar

Kiran Nadar pays Rs 119 cr for MF Husain's work, breaking records

SIP, Systematic Investment Plan

Decoded: How to grow Rs 20 lakh into Rs 1 crore kitty in just 10 years

Topics : UPI NPCI Google Pay PhonePe frauds BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon