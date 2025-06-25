Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Validated bank account for tax refund: How to ensure process is completed

Validated bank account for tax refund: How to ensure process is completed

Refunds are often delayed due to invalid or outdated bank information; this guide tells how to validate your bank account

Income Tax

Income Tax

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

People want their Income Tax returns (ITR) to be processed smoothly and refunds credited on time. One critical step to ensure that is validating your bank account on the Income Tax e-filing portal. If your bank details are incorrect or outdated, your refund may be delayed or even fail. Here's a quick guide to help you update and revalidate your bank account.

For refunds to be credited, your bank account must be:

  • Pre-validated on the e-filing portal 
  • Linked to your PAN 
  • Active and operational
If your bank account fails a validation check or you’ve closed it, you must update the correct details immediately.
 

Steps to revalidate or update your bank account on Income Tax portal

 
You can update or revalidate your bank details in a few simple steps:
 
  • Login to the Income Tax e-filing portal. 
  • Go to ‘My Profile’ and click on ‘My Bank Account’. 
  • Look for the bank account that is showing as ‘Invalid’. 
  • Click on ‘Re-Validate’ next to that account. 
  • Enter the correct bank account number and IFSC code. 
  • Submit the revalidation request.
 
If the account is no longer in use, it is advisable to remove it and add a new account.
 

When to contact your bank

In some cases, your account may be invalidated due to mismatched or outdated information. In such scenarios:
 
  • Visit or contact your bank branch to update your PAN details. 
  • Ensure the name, PAN, and bank records match exactly. 
  • Once your bank updates its records, return to the portal and submit a revalidation request.
 

Points to know

  • Only one bank account can be selected as the refund account. 
  • Use an account that is active and in your name. 
  • Always double-check the IFSC code and account number before submitting.

More From This Section

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO auto claim: Get up to Rs 5 lakh from your pension account in 3 days

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO raises advance withdrawal limit to ₹5 lakh from PF accounts

Credit Card

HDFC credit card users alert: New fees, reward caps introduced from July 1

REAL ESTATE

Dream home is hard to get: 109 yrs of savings needed to buy one in Mumbai

PremiumBank Lockers New Rules

Sign agreement locker agreement promptly, buy cover for valuables

Topics : Income Tax filing ITR filing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon