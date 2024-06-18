Forget the "Big Four." A new survey by INTO University Partnerships reveals a dramatic shift in how students, particularly those in India, are approaching international education. Affordability and a strategic search for post-study work opportunities are driving students to explore a wider range of destinations beyond the traditional powerhouses of Australia, Canada, the UK, and the USA.

The survey, which involved over 1240 education counsellors from 66 countries, including 213 from India, revealed that over 90% of Indian agents report students applying to more universities overall, with a staggering 14% confirming applications to over 100 universities last year! This highlights a trend of "hedging bets" as students cast a wider net to secure the best fit for their academic and financial goals.

Students are applying to an increasing number of institutions and destinations, and many are working with multiple agents, hedging their bets. At least 21% of agents submitted applications to more than 60 universities in 2023, and 11% sent them to more than 100 institutions. More than 9 out of 10 Indian agents (93%) said that international students were applying to more universities overall than before, with 91% saying that students were also applying to more destination countries than the previous year.

“There are some strong incentives for students to [submit so many applications] at present. In some countries limited availability of visa appointments, or large delays to visa decisions, coupled with lack of clarity about evolving landscape, increase the reasons for needing a good back-up plan should their preferred destination become less desirable, or accessible.”

Traditionally, the "Big Four" dominated the international student market. However, the survey indicates a significant rise in interest for European destinations. Agents from South Asia, including India, are increasingly citing countries like Germany and Ireland as attractive alternatives. These destinations often offer lower tuition fees and competitive post-study work opportunities, making them a compelling proposition for budget-conscious students seeking a quality education and a potential career springboard.

"Indian students are increasingly broadening their horizons for studying abroad. Our survey reveals that a variety of factors, including affordability, changes in visa regulations, post study work opportunities, are encouraging students to explore a wider range of destinations that align with their academic and professional goals," said Diwakar Chandiok, INTO’s Vice President of Recruitment for South Asia.

The cost associated with attending university abroad was highlighted as an influential factor across all markets with 90% of agents in India agreeing that study abroad discussions are increasingly focused on cost when selecting study destinations over the last 12 months. The survey also revealed that career opportunities remains a vital consideration for Indian students with 65% of Indian agents highlighting it as a very important factor.

“The decisions about studying abroad now strongly weigh affordability and career prospects as major factors, with parents and students being interested in an appropriate return on their investment more than ever. INTO and its university partners in the UK, US and Australia are committed to providing an outstanding learning experience for our students supporting them to succeed academically and professionally,” said Chandiok.

Affordability takes centre stage

The rising cost of international education is a major concern for students and parents alike. A staggering 90% of agents in India agree that affordability is a key factor influencing study abroad decisions. This trend suggests students are looking to maximize the return on investment for their educational expenses. Countries with lower tuition fees and living costs are becoming increasingly attractive, prompting students to explore alternative destinations beyond the traditional "Big Four."

Students are taking a more strategic approach, prioritizing affordability, post-study prospects, and a wider range of destinations beyond the traditional powerhouses. Universities that can adapt to this evolving landscape and offer compelling value propositions will be best positioned to attract the next generation of international talent.