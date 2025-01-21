Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Want to work in Germany? 2025 visa rules, salaries, and reforms explained

Want to work in Germany? 2025 visa rules, salaries, and reforms explained

Germany's reforms present an opportunity for Indian professionals

germany, berlin

Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Germany recently introduced a series of visa reforms to address its labour shortages, with changes in salary thresholds, streamlined access for IT specialists, and relaxed family reunification rules. Here’s what these updates mean.
 
New salary thresholds and EU Blue Card eligibility
 
Germany has revised its annual salary requirements for employment visas:  
< A job offer must guarantee an annual gross salary of at least €43,470 in 2025.  
< If an employer operates under collective agreements, the agreed remuneration is sufficient.  

Also Read

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)

German Lufthansa seals deal to get 41% of ITA Airways, full control by 2033

Volkswagen

Chinese buyers likely interested in unwanted German Volkswagen factories

Germany, Germany flag

Germany's economy shrinks for second consecutive year in 2024 amid election

germany, berlin

Germany's new digital visa portal offers opportunities for Indian workers

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Global EV sales jump 25% in 2024 as China leads and Europe stabilises

 
Eligibility for the EU Blue Card has been expanded. Graduates from foreign universities within the last three years can now apply, provided their job in Germany pays at least 45.3% of the annual pension insurance assessment ceiling (€43,759.80 in 2025). This applies to both regular and shortage occupations. For all other occupations, the threshold is set at 50% (€48,300).
 
 
Changes for IT specialists
 
For IT professionals, the required work experience has been reduced to two years, down from three. Academic qualifications remain optional, and language skills are no longer a visa requirement. However, the job offer must meet the gross annual salary threshold of €43,470 in 2025 or comply with collective agreements.
 
Family reunification and residence permits
 
The new rules also ease family reunification:  
< Spouses and minor children of skilled workers are no longer required to prove adequate living space.  
< Parents and parents-in-law can now join certain skilled workers, provided their residence permit was granted after March 1, 2024.  
 
Residence permits for adaptation measures now cover 24 months, with the option to extend for a further 12 months, totalling up to three years. Additionally, the allowance for secondary employment during qualification has been increased to 20 hours per week.
 
New pathways for nursing and vocational professionals
 
Germany has broadened access for non-academic professionals:  
< Skilled professionals with at least two years of training and two years of experience can now work without requiring formal recognition of their qualifications in Germany.  
< Nursing and care assistants with foreign or German training can apply for a residence permit to search for jobs, valid for up to 18 months.  
 
Germany’s new digital visa portal
 
Germany’s visa application process has gone digital. The newly launched platform offers services for 28 categories of national visas, including work, education, training, and family reunification. The system, operational across all 167 German missions globally, aims to simplify applications for skilled workers and students.
 
Opportunity for Indian professionals
 
Germany’s reforms present an opportunity for Indian professionals. With 273,000 Indians already in Germany, the community has grown significantly, reflecting the country’s need for skilled talent.  
 
“Every year, Germany is short of at least 400,000 skilled workers. 400,000 clever minds and even more agile hands to keep our country running – in the skilled crafts sector, in the care sector, in tech companies,” said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.  
 
To address this shortage, Germany plans to issue 200,000 professional visas in 2024, of which 90,000 will be reserved for Indian workers. This marks a sharp increase from the current annual cap of 20,000. As of February 2024, 137,000 Indian professionals are employed in skilled positions in Germany, up from 23,000 in 2015.  
 
These reforms and opportunities align with Germany’s long-term efforts to attract global talent and strengthen its workforce.

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump ends birthright US citizenship: Who it affects & legal impact decoded

Cheque

Claim about ban on black ink usage for writing cheques is false: PIB

mutual funds

Sectoral funds dominate 2024 investments: Does chasing hotshot MFs work?

Nirmala Sitharaman, Sitharaman

Budget 2025: What is Direct Tax Code and will it replace Income Tax Act?

ITR

Wrongful tax claims: File revised, updated ITR before I-T dept's scrutiny

Topics : Germany

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon