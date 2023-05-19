A snapshot of car loan interest rates offered by various firms with details

New car loan rates
|Name of Lender
|Interest rate (%)
|
EMI (Rs)
Loan amount-5 lakh
Tenure-5 years
|
Processing fee
(% of loan amount)
|Union Bank of India
|8.75 - 10.50
|10,319 - 10,747
|Flat Rs 1,000
|Punjab National Bank
|8.75 - 9.60
|10,319 - 10,525
|0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
|Bank of Baroda
|8.85 - 12.20
|10,343 - 11,173
|0.50% (Rs 2,500 - Rs 10,000)
|Canara Bank
|8.80 - 11.95
|10,331 - 11,110
|0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs 5,000), 50% waiver on processing fee
|Bank of India
|8.85 - 10.75
|10,343 - 10,809
|0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 5,000)
|UCO Bank
|8.70 - 10.55
|10,307 - 10,759
|1% (Up to Rs 1,500)
|State Bank of India
|8.60 - 9.65
|10,282 - 10,538
|Up to 0.25% (Rs 375 - Rs 7,500)
|IDBI Bank
|8.75 - 9.90
|10,319 - 10,599
|Rs 2,500
|Bank of Maharashtra*
|8.90 - 13.00
|10,355 - 11,377
|0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs 15,000)
|Indian Overseas Bank**
|8.85 onwards
|10,343 onwards
|NIL
|ICICI Bank
|8.85 onwards
|10,343 onwards
|Rs 999 - Rs 8,500
|HDFC Bank
|8.85 onwards
|10,343 onwards
|0.50% (Rs 3,500 - Rs 8,000)
|Karnataka Bank
|9.37 - 11.79
|10,469 - 11,069
|0.60% (Rs 3,000 - Rs 11,000)
|Federal Bank
|11
|10871
|Rs 2,000 - Rs 4,500
|Punjab and Sind Bank
|9.00-10.10
|10,379 - 10,648
|0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)***
|South Indian Bank
|11.65 - 13.10
|11,034 - 11,402
|1% (Max: Rs 10,000)
|Central Bank of India
|9.25-10.15
|10,440 - 10,660
|0.50% (Rs 2,000 - Rs 10,000)
|City Union Bank
|14.25 - 14.75
|11,699 - 11,829
|1.25% (Min: Rs 1,000)
*0.25% interest rate concession for existing housing loan borrowers and corporate salary account holders.
**0.50% interest rate concession to borrowers with credit scores of 750 and above. Interest rate concession of 0.20% to borrowers for financing Electric 4 Wheelers. 0.20% concession to existing Housing Loan Borrowers.
***Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
Rates and charges as of 16th May 2023
Source: Paisabazaar.com