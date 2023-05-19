close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

A snapshot of car loan interest rates offered by various firms with details

Here is how the car loan rates offered by various firms stack up

BS Web Team New Delhi
Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New car loan rates

Name of Lender Interest rate (%) EMI (Rs)
Loan amount-5 lakh
Tenure-5 years		 Processing fee
(% of loan amount)
Union Bank of India 8.75 - 10.50 10,319 - 10,747 Flat Rs 1,000
Punjab National Bank 8.75 - 9.60 10,319 - 10,525 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
Bank of Baroda 8.85 - 12.20 10,343 - 11,173 0.50% (Rs 2,500 - Rs 10,000)
Canara Bank 8.80 - 11.95 10,331 - 11,110 0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs 5,000), 50% waiver on processing fee
Bank of India 8.85 - 10.75 10,343 - 10,809 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 5,000)
UCO Bank 8.70 - 10.55 10,307 - 10,759 1% (Up to Rs 1,500)
State Bank of India 8.60 - 9.65 10,282 - 10,538 Up to 0.25% (Rs 375 - Rs 7,500)
IDBI Bank 8.75 - 9.90 10,319 - 10,599 Rs 2,500
Bank of Maharashtra* 8.90 - 13.00 10,355 - 11,377 0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs 15,000)
Indian Overseas Bank** 8.85 onwards 10,343 onwards NIL
ICICI Bank 8.85 onwards 10,343 onwards Rs 999 - Rs 8,500
HDFC Bank 8.85 onwards 10,343 onwards 0.50% (Rs 3,500 - Rs 8,000)
Karnataka Bank 9.37 - 11.79 10,469 - 11,069 0.60% (Rs 3,000 - Rs 11,000)
Federal Bank 11 10871 Rs 2,000 - Rs 4,500
Punjab and Sind Bank 9.00-10.10 10,379 - 10,648 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)***
South Indian Bank 11.65 - 13.10 11,034 - 11,402 1% (Max: Rs 10,000)
Central Bank of India 9.25-10.15 10,440 - 10,660 0.50% (Rs 2,000 - Rs 10,000)
City Union Bank 14.25 - 14.75 11,699 - 11,829 1.25% (Min: Rs 1,000)

*0.25% interest rate concession for existing housing loan borrowers and corporate salary account holders.

**0.50% interest rate concession to borrowers with credit scores of 750 and above. Interest rate concession of 0.20% to borrowers for financing Electric 4 Wheelers. 0.20% concession to existing Housing Loan Borrowers.

***Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.

Rates and charges as of 16th May 2023

Source: Paisabazaar.com

Also Read

SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

Fixed or floating rate? Choose floating-rate car loan if you plan to prepay

Convenient and economical: Why car leasing is catching up in India

Chinese EV brands expand to global markets as they offer lower prices

Fund pick: HDFC TaxSaver Fund

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Select small-cap fund manager with proven expertise in this segment

Have dependent family members? Buy return of purchase price annuity


Topics : car loans

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

A snapshot of car loan interest rates offered by various firms with details

Image
2 min read

Expect RBI to start rate cuts by end of FY24: HDFC Bank chief economist

abheek barua, abheek
4 min read

Fund pick: HDFC TaxSaver Fund

Click on the image to enlarge.
1 min read
Premium

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

home security systems
6 min read

JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders

Representative image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI dividends to Centre may double due to gains, aiding fiscal gap

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Well-equipped to deal with ECL framework: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

Dinesh Khara
3 min read
Premium

Senior citizens scheme sees investment of over Rs 10,000 crore in April

retirement
3 min read
Premium

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

home security systems
6 min read

Paytm partners with SBI Card and NPCI to launch Paytm SBI Card on RuPay

Paytm Logo
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon