Where's money flowing? FIIs sell financial services, buy IT, oil and gas

FY24 trends show FIIs remain upbeat on Capital Goods and Auto while paring stakes in Financial Services and FMCG

stock market, BSE

Photo: Bloomberg

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Information Technology, Oil and gas, telecommunications and power saw the most inflows from foreign institutional investors between 15 and 31 January 2024. Financial services, fast-moving consumer goods ( FMCG), services, metals and mining and consumer durables witnessed outflows, as per data analysed by YES Securities. 

fortnifsld
"The rally in Indian Oil & Gas PSU is based on many favourable factors that have gotten even better: 1) Oil price in a range of $74-84/bbl despite disruptions and OPEC+ cuts 2) No govt intervention on any policy impacting the sector at large, no fuel retail price cut announcements; 3) Higher global petroleum product demand given the shortage, which keeps cracks on the higher side, accentuated by the red sea impact; 4) Government focus on expansion and energy transition will need higher profitability and stronger cashflows; 5) Peak cycle profitability will likely expand multiples," said Harshraj Aggarwal, lead analyst at YES Securities. 

The fiscal 2024 trends show that FIIs remain upbeat on capital goods and auto while paring stakes in financial services and FMCG. 

fiisalerts


Meanwhile, inflows into equity mutual funds have sustained even in January 2024 with net assets under management growing to Rs 22.5 trillion. Among sectors, thematic funds saw the largest inflows, followed by small-cap funds and multi-cap funds. 

Sectoral and Small Cap funds register strong inflows

sectoraslsmdsll



MFs show faith in Beleaguered Paytm, while pour money in Financial Services 

mostboughtinjan2024

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, Maruti, Larsen and Toubro were the top stocks in which mutual funds increased holdings, while NTPC, Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, Zee and Infosys were the top stocks in which MFs decreased holdings during January 2024.

In the last month, Paytm finds no respite despite MF buying, while PSU stocks make hay
winlosesd


Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, National Buildings Construction Corporation,EIH Limited were the top gainers in NSE 500 in the last month, while Paytm, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals, AU Small Finance Bank, Zee Entertainment, Timken India were the top losers.

Source: Bloomberg, YES Sec; Note: Data reported between 20-Jan-24 to 20-Feb-24 

Tata Motors has been the best performing Global Auto Stock 
bloombergautoindex


Indian Railway Stocks make a killing amid higher Capex
indianrailwasux;f

Topics : FII flows

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

