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Withdrawal to extensions: How PPF works after 15-year lock-in period

From tax-free compounding to flexible five-year extensions, the fund serves investors seeking government-backed security in a volatile market

PPF, Public Provident Fund

PPF, Public Provident Fund(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

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In India’s crowded savings market, where investors often juggle market-linked returns and capital safety, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) remains a steady, long-term option. While neither flashy nor high-yielding, its government backing, tax efficiency and disciplined structure make it a consistent choice for retirement-focused investors.
 
Originally meant to encourage small savings, PPF today serves the need of people seeking predictable and tax-free returns over long horizons. Its fixed interest rate — reviewed quarterly — offers stability in contrast to volatile equity markets.
 

Retirement tool

 
PPF is a government-backed small savings scheme offering a fixed interest rate, currently 7.1 per cent for the ongoing quarter, reviewed periodically. The key appeal lies in predictability and tax efficiency.
 
 

Capital safety: Backed by the government

 
Tax benefits: Investments qualify under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually; interest and maturity proceeds are tax-free
 
Long-term compounding: 15-year tenure encourages disciplined savings

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Accessibility: Available via post offices, public sector banks and select private banks
 
A PPF account can be opened with a small initial deposit (as low as Rs 100), making it accessible across income segments. Only one account is permitted per individual, although guardians can open accounts for minors.
 

The extension feature most investors overlook

 
At maturity (after 15 years), investors face a critical choice: withdraw the corpus or extend the account. Unlike many fixed-income products, PPF allows unlimited extensions in five-year blocks.
 
Each extension must be formally requested at maturity. Investors can choose between:
 
Extension with contribution: Continue investing and compounding
 
Extension without contribution: Let the existing corpus earn interest
 
This feature effectively converts PPF into a quasi-perpetual retirement vehicle. For investors nearing retirement, extending without fresh contributions can help preserve capital while still earning a stable return.
 

Withdrawal rules: Structured but flexible

 
PPF balances long-term discipline with calibrated liquidity. The withdrawal framework operates in three stages:
 
1. Partial withdrawals
 
Allowed after five years
 
Up to 50 per cent of the balance (subject to rules)
 
No tax or penalty
 
2. Premature closure
 
Permitted after five years only under specific conditions such as medical emergencies, higher education, or change in residency
 
Interest rate reduced by 1 percentage point
 
3. Full withdrawal at maturity
 
Entire corpus can be withdrawn after 15 years
 
Completely tax-free
 
If the account is extended, withdrawals remain restricted: typically, one withdrawal per year, capped at a proportion of the balance over the five-year block.
 

Loans, liquidity, and collateral value

 
PPF also offers limited credit support. From the second year onwards, investors can take a loan against their balance, usually capped at 25 per cent of the corpus. This makes it a low-cost borrowing option compared to unsecured credit, though the window is time-bound.
 

What happens if your PPF becomes inactive

 
Failure to deposit the minimum annual amount (₹500) renders the account inactive. Reactivation is possible but comes at a cost:
 
  • Pay the minimum contribution for each missed year
  • Pay a penalty of Rs 50 per year of default
  • Submit a reactivation request to the bank or post office
 
Once regularised, the account resumes normal operation, including eligibility for interest and withdrawals.
 

Where PPF fits in a modern portfolio

 
Despite competition from mutual funds, equities and newer fixed-income instruments, PPF retains a defined role:
 
For conservative investors: Acts as a stable, tax-efficient debt component
 
For retirement planning: Long tenure aligns with accumulation goals
 
For tax planning: Complements other 80C instruments like ELSS or life insurance
 
However, the fixed return, while safe, may not outpace inflation over long periods. Investors often use PPF alongside market-linked assets to balance growth and stability.

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

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