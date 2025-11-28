Friday, November 28, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Worried if your digital life certificate is accepted? Here's how to check

Worried if your digital life certificate is accepted? Here's how to check

Retired government employees need digital document to continue getting pension

retirement

Telangana government also provides its pensioners the option of visiting one of the MeeSeva centres for finger print verification

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Retired central and state government employees have time till November 30 to submit annual life certificates, which are needed to get monthly pension credits. One concern retirees have is confirming if the pension disbursing agency (PDA) has accepted their digital life certificate (DLC).
 
Below is a guide on how the system works, the information pensioners must provide, and how to confirm acceptance through official channels.
 
Jeevan Pramaan Patra is an Aadhaar-based electronic certificate that confirms a pensioner’s existence without requiring a physical visit to a bank or treasury office. Once generated, it is electronically transmitted to the relevant PDA for verification and approval. Each certificate carries a unique Pramaan-ID, which allows both the pensioner and the authority to track its status.
 
 

What you must keep ready

Before generating the DLC, retirees must enter personal and pension-related details, including:
 
• Aadhaar number and name

Also Read

omega trophy

OMEGA Trophy marks its fourth edition with top golfers at DLF Golf Club

Cyclone

Cyclone Ditwah: NDRF teams reach Tamil Nadu, Puducherry amid heavy rains

eye myths India

Screens, carrots and cataracts: Experts bust common myths about eye health

Tata, Tata group

Inside the Tata Trusts turmoil: Vijay Singh alleges a coordinated ouster

London, UK

74,000 Indians leave the UK as net migration plunges 80% in 2025

• Registered mobile number
• Pension Payment Order (PPO) number
• Pension account number and bank details
• Name of the pension sanctioning authority and the disbursing authority
 
Biometric authentication, either fingerprint, iris scan or face recognition, is mandatory. Any mismatch in this information can lead to rejection, making accuracy crucial given the limited time left in the filing window.
 

How face-authentication submission works

 
Pensioners using the face-authentication method need an Android smartphone and the prescribed apps. Once the AadhaarFaceRD and Jeevan Pramaan Face applications are installed, the pensioner (or operator) completes Aadhaar verification, enters the pension details and captures a clear facial image. A confirmation message is then sent to the registered mobile number with a link to download the DLC.
 

How to verify whether the PDA has accepted your DLC

 
After submitting a certificate; a pensioner must also confirm whether the PDA has approved it.
 
• Visit the official Jeevan Pramaan portal (jeevanpramaan.gov.in).
• Use the Pramaan-ID to download the generated certificate.
• Check the message displayed at the bottom of the document.
– If accepted, the certificate will clearly state that the PDA has approved it.
– If rejected, the document will show the rejection message.
 
In case of rejection, pensioners must generate a fresh DLC immediately with correct information and biometric data to ensure pension payments are not disrupted after November.

More From This Section

cash market, cash

Lost track of old deposits or shares? Govt, RBI to launch one-stop portal

Home Loan Eligibility

Borrowing Boom: 46% take loans for Phones, EMI Cards power 65% of credit

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO union opposes posting of deputed officers to cadre restructuring panel

Bitcoin price correction, crypto market drop, Bitcoin price 2025, US yields impact crypto, ETF crypto flows, AI bubble fears, BTC volatility, crypto investor strategy, macro risks crypto, Bitcoin long term outlook

Bitcoin price correction: Stay calm and avoid locking in losses on exitspremium

Labour Law

New labour codes set to restructure pay, which tax regime should you pick?premium

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon