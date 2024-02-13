Your EPF money is set to rise at faster rate, 8.25% interest highest in 3 yrs

The interest rate of EPF is reviewed every year. The interest rates are fixed based on the earnings of the retirement fund body on the deposits it has.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation has recommended to the Union Finance Ministry that the new interest of 8.25% could be applied to the accumulations in subscribers’ accounts for 2023-24. Once the Finance Ministry accepts the approval, the new rate will be officially notified in the government gazette. “Subsequently, the EPFO will credit the approved rate of interest to its subscribers’ accounts,” the Union Labour Ministry said in a press release.