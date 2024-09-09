Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Your Greek holiday just got costlier, especially a trip Santorini, Mykonos

Your Greek holiday just got costlier, especially a trip Santorini, Mykonos

The government plans to limit the number of cruise ships visiting the most popular islands, starting in 2025.

greece

Photo: Shutterstock

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Greece, a beloved destination for travelers worldwide, has joined the bandwagon of European countries to  address the challenges of overtourism. The government has announced a series of measures aimed at managing the influx of visitors, particularly in popular destinations like Santorini and Mykonos.

Key Changes:
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
  • Increased Disembarkation Fees: Cruise ship passengers can expect to pay higher fees upon arrival, especially in Santorini and Mykonos.
  • Accommodation Tax: A new accommodation tax will be implemented from April to October, generating revenue for local communities.
  • Ban on New Short-Term Lets: Athens will temporarily halt the issuance of new short-term rental licenses to alleviate the housing crisis.
  • Expanded Golden Visa Program: Greece is expanding its Golden Visa program to attract foreign investment through startups.

 Greece received a record 36.1 million visitors in 2023, while arrivals rose 16% to 11.6 million in the first half of 2024, according to the latest data from the Bank of Greece. Last year some 800 cruise ships brought some 1.3 million passengers to  Santorini and Mykonos, an island of just 15,500 residents, according to the Hellenic Ports Association.
 

In an AFP interview earlier this summer, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni also said there was a need to set quotas, with local officials already setting an overall limit of 8,000 cruise passengers per day from next year for Santorini.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been 'very concerned' about the influx of cruise passengers during certain months of the year and on Saturday he announced measures aimed at addressing the negative impact of overtourism.

"Holiday rentals increased an annual average of 28% from 2019 to 2023, while available short-term rentals doubled in the same period. Meanwhile, hotel accommodation rose just 3.5% in that period, according to data published in a Grant Thornton report for the country’s Chamber of Hotels released this week," said Bloomberg in a report.

Under new plans, Greece will also expand its "Golden visa" program for investors willing to put at least £211,000 (€250,000) into local start-ups. Foreigners previously had to purchase property to qualify for the visa.

More From This Section

flight

Schengen transit visa a must for connecting flights via Europe: Here's why

PremiumIPO

Evaluate company's fundamentals and valuation before investing in IPO

flood, Guwahati flood

Flood insurance: How to protect your home and business from rising risks

SIP, mutual fund, investment

Close irregular PPF accounts of minors, shift to MFs, long-term FDs

real estate, realty, construction, sales, people, flats, buildings, concrete, vendors, developers, builders

DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Know how to apply & make payments


In an interview with Bloomberg in June, Mitsotakis announced plans to restrict cruise ships visiting the country’s most popular islands from 2025. 

These measures may affect travel costs for visitors planning trips to Greece. Cruise ship passengers will face higher fees, and accommodation costs may increase due to the new tax. Additionally, the ban on new short-term rentals could limit availability and potentially drive up prices.

While tourism makes up about 20% of the Greek economy, the influx of travelers in recent years has put a strain on resources and infrastructure, particularly in popular destinations. The government is walking a tightrope, trying to balance economic benefits with sustainable tourism practices.

Greece's efforts to manage tourism are in line with broader global trends.  Other European countries, such as Spain, Italy, and Croatia, have also implemented measures to manage tourist flows and protect their popular destinations. These measures often include restrictions on new accommodations, visitor taxes, and efforts to promote sustainable tourism practices.   







Also Read

Heatwave, summer, heat

Europe reported 50,000 heat-related deaths in 2023 amid record temperatures

Chile_Wildfire

1 person dead in Athens wildfires; firefighter continue as winds drop

greece

Schengen visa mandatory for all Greece visits: Here's what you need to know

Ship,naval ship,navy ship

Cruise ship saves 77 migrants on sailing boat near southwest of Greece

US navy, US army, US denfse

US aircraft carrier counters false Houthi claims with 'Taco Tuesdays'

Topics : Greece

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon