7 ways to prevent common cold, flu and winter illness; check details

The winter season is always a concern and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the year poses an even greater danger. So, it's vital to keep in mind that the cold or flu season has also officially started

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Due to the winter season, colder temperatures, and increased time spent inside during the winter, a number of illnesses tend to become more common. By being aware of the common wintertime illnesses and taking preventative measures, the risk of getting sick can be greatly reduced.
Both flu and Coronavirus are infectious, and as more children and teens gather indoors, the potential for getting either of these illnesses increases. To complicate issues, a portion of the symptoms of influenza and Coronavirus overlap.
5 common diseases during winters 

Common Cold: A viral infection that influences the upper respiratory lot is the common cold. An irritated throat, coughing, sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, and incidentally a low-grade fever are one of the symptoms.
Bronchitis: Habitually brought on by infections, bronchitis causes inflammation of the bronchial sections, which can deliver a chronic cough, distress in the chest, and at times a low temperature.
Pneumonia: Various pathogens, like viruses, bacteria, or fungus can cause pneumonia, which causes inflammation of the lung's air sacs. Fever, dyspnea, cough, and chest pain are among the side effects.
Flu (Influenza): Flu infections produce this season's virus, a respiratory illness that is profoundly infectious. Also, the typical cold symptoms may be more serious and incorporate fever, sore throat, coughing, exhaustion, body pains, and congestion.
Norovirus: The profoundly infectious norovirus is the source of gastroenteritis, which appears as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach cramping.

7 ways of prevention from cold in winter season 

Hand cleanliness: Use liquor-based hand sanitizers or clean up frequently with cleanser and water for at least 20 seconds.
Limit Nearby Contact: To keep away the infection from spreading, attempt to keep away from close contact with sick individuals and, if you are unwell, attempt to try not to associate with them.
Appropriate Dealing with Strategies: To prevent the infection from spreading, clean up much of the time, make an effort not to contact your face, and regularly clean surfaces that you contact at times.
Stay at Home if Sick: If you're feeling sickly, remain at home to recover and keep the disease from deteriorating.

Avoid Smoke Exposure: Decrease your exposure to air contaminants that can aggravate your respiratory framework, for example, tobacco smoke. 
Vaccination Every Year: Get vaccinated against the flu every year to lower your risk of contracting the virus.
Sanitise surfaces: Every now and again sanitise and disinfect surfaces, especially in spaces where food is created.


First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

