Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / 70 mn Indians under 40 to be screened for sickle cell by 2025-26: ICMR

70 mn Indians under 40 to be screened for sickle cell by 2025-26: ICMR

Dr Manisha Madkaikar stressed the need for newborn screening, saying early testing for sickle cell at birth allows timely diagnosis and effective treatment

blood tet, report, health

Commenting on the advancements in testing kits for sickle cell disease, Dr Manisha said there is a growing need for large-scale, reliable tools | Image: X

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As part of the National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission under the National Health Mission (NHM), the government aims to screen 7 crore people under the age of 40 for sickle cell disease by 2025-26 across 17 states, with a primary focus on tribal populations.

The list of these states includes Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, etc.

Speaking to ANI about the National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission 2047 programme, Dr Manisha Madkaikar, Director of ICMR-CRHCM, Nagpur, said, "The National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission has given the guidelines. The first is universal screening -- in areas with a very high prevalence of sickle cell disease, the entire population under the age of 40 is screened. Currently, the plan is to screen nearly seven crore individuals for sickle cell disease."

 

She also highlighted the importance of newborn screening. "We can test for sickle cell disease as soon as a newborn is born. Newborn screening is important because if you diagnose newborns early, you can give them effective treatment," she explained.

Regarding antenatal screening, she said, "In antenatal screening, the first visit is an ideal time to screen a pregnant woman. If she is found to be a carrier or affected, we can test her partner. If both are carriers for sickle cell disease, we can counsel them about testing the fetus before 20 weeks' gestational age. If the fetus is affected, the couple can consider options regarding sickle cell disease and the decision about pregnancy termination is left solely to the patients and their family."

Commenting on the advancements in testing kits for sickle cell disease, she said there is a growing need for large-scale, reliable tools.

"India has seen a lot of advancement in the development of diagnostic kits. We have developed indigenously made point-of-care tests in the past two to three years. ICMR-NIH and CRHCM have tested around 35 such kits, identifying those suitable for use in screening. These include point-of-care tests, simple molecular diagnostic tools, and solubility tests, all of which are now validated and made available under the programme," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mental health, fear, phobia

Flight anxiety rising after Air India crash? Doctor explains what to do

Chart

Are these popular Instagram fitness trends actually helpful or just hype?

endometriosis

Endometriosis: The missed disease affecting 42 million Indian women

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

USFDA approves first HIV prevention shot needing only two doses a year

PremiumNick Voulvoulis

Pharma manufacturing tends to cause AMR in communities: Nick Voulvoulis

Topics : Health with BS sickle cell disease ICMR Healthcare in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon