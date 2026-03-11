Are white flakes on your scalp really dandruff? A dermatologist explains

You spot a few white flakes on your shoulders and immediately think it is dandruff. Most of us do. But that might not always be the case. Sometimes they are simply a dry scalp, and other times they may point to conditions like seborrhoeic dermatitis, psoriasis, or a fungal infection. Weather changes, temperature fluctuations, or even reactions to hair products can also create similar-looking flakes.

So how do you know what your scalp is actually dealing with? And when should you worry?

According to Dr Chandani Jain Gupta, dermatologist and aesthetic physician at Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi, if flakes keep returning or look unusual, it is worth getting them checked. “In order to determine what treatment to prescribe for flaking, a dermatologist should evaluate persistent and/or unusual flaking,” she adds.

What causes dandruff on the scalp?

Dr Gupta explains that dandruff develops when oil production, skin-cell turnover , and microbial activity on the scalp fall out of balance.

“There is a yeast-like microorganism, Malassezia, which exists normally on the scalp and feeds off the oils produced by the scalp. For some people, this produces irritation or inflammation of the scalp, resulting in an increased rate of shedding of skin cells, which can appear as large white or yellowish flakes,” she says.

Dandruff vs dry scalp: How can you tell the difference?

Many people confuse dandruff with a dry scalp, but the two are not the same.

“People with dandruff usually experience oily or greasy flakes with mild itching or irritation of the scalp,” says Dr Gupta.

Dry scalp flakes, on the other hand, tend to look and feel different.

“Dry scalp usually causes smaller powder-like flakes along with tightness in the scalp, but little to no redness,” she explains.

Other conditions also have distinctive clues:

Psoriasis often shows large, silvery scales with well-defined patches

Seborrhoeic dermatitis typically causes redness with yellowish scales

Scabbed patches with hair breakage may indicate a fungal infection such as tinea

Spotting these differences can help dermatologists pinpoint the real issue.

Can dandruff cause hair loss?

However, significant thinning may indicate something more. Conditions such as seborrhoeic dermatitis, fungal infections, or even autoimmune disorders like alopecia areata may be responsible for noticeable hair loss.

What everyday triggers can worsen dandruff?

Dandruff often flares up when the scalp environment shifts.

“Stress, inadequate diet, hormonal fluctuations, lack of sleep, and cold or dry weather can all aggravate dandruff,” explains Dr Gupta.

Hair-care habits also play a role. Excessive use of styling products, infrequent shampooing, or product build-up can create the perfect environment for Malassezia yeast to thrive, leading to increased flaking and inflammation.

Does your scalp type influence dandruff?

“People with oily scalps tend to develop more dandruff because the extra oil provides an ideal environment for Malassezia to flourish,” says Dr Chandani Jain Gupta.

But balance is key when it comes to washing your hair.

Not washing often enough allows oil and dead skin cells to accumulate. Washing too frequently with harsh shampoos can dry the scalp and trigger irritation. Finding a middle ground works best for most people.

What ingredients in anti-dandruff shampoos actually work?

When flakes appear, medicated shampoos are often the first line of defence.

“Ketoconazole works against fungal growth, while zinc pyrithione and selenium sulphide help reduce yeast and scalp inflammation. Salicylic acid helps remove scales,” explains Dr Gupta.

Different ingredients work for different scalp conditions, which is why treatment may vary depending on symptoms and severity.

Do home remedies for dandruff really work?

Many people try DIY remedies such as lemon juice, vinegar, or heavy oiling.

But the evidence behind these solutions is limited.

“Many home remedies may provide short-term relief, but there is little scientific data supporting their effectiveness,” says Dr Gupta.

Some remedies may even backfire. Excess oil can worsen dandruff by feeding Malassezia yeast, while acidic ingredients like lemon or vinegar may irritate sensitive scalps.

When should you see a dermatologist for scalp flakes?

“If scalp flakes persist for more than two weeks and worsen despite medicated shampoo, or if there is severe itching, redness, large flakes, or hair loss, it is best to consult a dermatologist,” advises Dr Gupta.

At that point, conditions such as psoriasis, seborrhoeic dermatitis, or fungal infections may need targeted medical treatment, she suggests.