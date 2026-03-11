Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / West Asia war digest, March 11: Stories tracking the economic fallout

West Asia war digest, March 11: Stories tracking the economic fallout

From fuel security and LPG shortages to auto, food, markets and LIC losses, here's Business Standard's coverage tracking the West Asia war's economic fallout

West Asia war digest

Business Standard's March 11 coverage on West Asia war and its economic implications. (Image: Business Standard)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

With no end in sight to the ongoing West Asia war, India moved into a crisis-management mode to ensure fuel security. The move came amid the conflict’s widening impact on India — from fuel security and fertiliser supplies to restaurants, factories, ports, markets and corporate balance sheets.
 
Business Standard's coverage today tracks these emerging risks and maps economic implications of the crisis.
 
Take a look at our coverage:
 
1. The Centre has moved into crisis-management mode to protect households and farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked ministries to work in coordination, while the government prioritised gas for PNG, CNG, LPG and fertilisers to limit disruption, reports Archis Mohan, Sudheer Pal Singh, and Sanjeeb Mukherjee.
 
 
2. India is scrambling to secure LPG and LNG from routes that avoid Hormuz. Officials said additional supplies are on the way, while refiners have also raised domestic LPG production, reports Shubhangi Mathur.

3. Reliance has emerged as a key domestic stabiliser by boosting LPG and diverting gas to priority sectors. RIL said it will maximise output at Jamnagar and channel KG-D6 gas in line with government priorities, reports Shubhangi Mathur.
 
4. The LPG shortage has moved from policy concern to visible stress in restaurant kitchens. From biryani to dosa, eateries across Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Odisha are cutting menus, timings and output, report Akshara Srivastava, Anushka Bhardwaj, Shine Jacob, Gulveen Aulakh, Avik Das, and Ishita Ayan Dutt.
 
5. Auto component makers are warning that West Asia disruption is now a manufacturing and export problem. Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (Acma) told the government that freight costs, shipment delays and gas shortages are hurting production, especially for MSMEs, reports Deepak Patel.
 
6. Packaged food units are beginning to feel the squeeze from curtailed LPG and PNG supplies. Companies say lower gas allocations could sharply reduce factory operating days and hit food availability, reports Sharleen D'Souza.
 
7. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority has waived or cut charges on stuck West Asia-bound cargo, giving exporters estimated relief of about ₹12 crore, reports Dhruvaksha Saha.
 
8. Kolkata’s leather hub is being hit by a double shock — tariff uncertainty and the West Asia conflict. Exporters say improving visibility on US tariffs is being offset by fresh disruption to cargo and travel, Ishita Ayan Dutt.
 
9. Markets bounced back as crude cooled, showing oil remains the key trigger for sentiment. Equities recovered sharply, with the Nifty rising 1 per cent and India VIX dropping over 19 per cent as Brent eased from Monday’s spike, reports Sundar Sethuraman.
 
10. The rupee and bonds recovered as falling crude eased immediate pressure on India’s macro outlook. The rupee strengthened and bond yields softened as oil retreated and risk sentiment improved, reports Anjali Kumari.
 
11. LIC’s portfolio has taken a ₹70,000 crore hit, underlining how deeply the conflict has hurt financial assets. Banking stocks and L&T accounted for a large share of the insurer’s mark-to-market losses, report Rex Cano and Puneet Wadhwa.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

