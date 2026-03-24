Ayush Ministry introduces 5 min smart yoga routine for air travellers

At 35,000 feet above the ground, time seems to slow down, and so does the body. Hours spent in a confined seat can leave even the most seasoned traveller feeling stiff, fatigued, and mentally drained.

Addressing this travel challenge, a simple yet powerful solution is taking flight: Yoga for Air Travel a thoughtfully designed 5-minute in-flight wellness protocol.

Launched during the Yoga Mahotsav 2026 recently by Union Health Minister Prataprao Jadhav, this innovative initiative brings the timeless knowledge of yoga into the cabin, transforming your seat into a space for rejuvenation.

Developed by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the protocol is tailored for today's frequent flyers offering a quick, safe, and effective way to stay refreshed mid-air.

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Jadhav said, "Yoga is a powerful tool for preventive health and well-being. This in-flight yoga protocol reflects our commitment to making yoga accessible in every setting even at 35,000 feet so that individuals can stay active, relaxed, and balanced during travel." Air travel, particularly long-haul journeys, often leads to prolonged immobility. This can result in muscle stiffness, poor circulation, fatigue, jet lag, and, in some cases, more serious concerns such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), officials said.

Coupled with travel-related stress and cabin pressure changes, the need for a simple wellness intervention becomes evident.

The 5-minute yoga protocol addresses these challenges through gentle movements, mindful breathing, and short meditation, helping restore balance in both body and mind, the officials said.

Emphasising the scientific and preventive aspects, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said, "Integrating yoga into daily routines even in constrained environments like flights can significantly improve circulation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being. Such practical interventions make preventive healthcare simple and accessible." Designed for ease and accessibility, the protocol requires no special equipment and can be performed while seated.

It blends physical movement with breath awareness and mental relaxation. One can begin with a moment of silent awareness or intention to ground oneself and make gentle joint movements for 45 seconds shoulder rotations, ankle stretches, and simple movements to improve circulation and reduce stiffness.

Then, while seated, one can perform modified asanas such as Tadasana, seated Cat-Cow, spinal twists, and gentle leg movements to release tension and improve posture.

Besides, one can do deep breathing, Anulom Vilom, Bhramari, and Sheetali to calm the nervous system and enhance oxygen flow, along with meditation for 30 seconds.

In five minutes, this routine can improve blood circulation, reduce muscle stiffness and fatigue, ease stress and anxiety, support better digestion and hydration awareness and help manage jet lag.

Most importantly, it empowers travellers to take charge of their well-being even while flying, the officials said.