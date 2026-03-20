How sedentary lifestyles raise deep vein thrombosis risk in young adults

For millions of young professionals, the 'grind' happens in a chair. While the screen stays active, the body’s circulation can quietly come to a standstill. Doctors are increasingly warning that a sedentary lifestyle is quietly raising the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) among young adults.

Deep vein thrombosis is a condition where a blood clot forms in the deep veins, usually in the legs, and can block normal blood flow. If left untreated, the clot can travel to the lungs and cause a serious, potentially life-threatening blockage. Once considered a condition linked to older age or hospitalisation, DVT is now being seen in otherwise healthy individuals, and experts say the shift is driven by how we live, work, and relax.

A growing but overlooked risk

There is a noticeable rise in DVT among younger people, and modern routines are largely to blame. According to Dr Furqan Khan, Consultant Neurologist at Saifee Hospital, prolonged sitting due to desk jobs, gaming, binge-watching, or long commutes has significantly reduced daily physical movement.

“Earlier, DVT was more commonly associated with older age, surgery, or hospitalisation. However, today’s younger population is increasingly exposed to risk factors such as physical inactivity, dehydration, smoking, and high-stress, irregular routines,” he explains.

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How sitting too long affects your blood flow

The link between inactivity and clot formation is not random, and it is rooted in how the body functions. Doctors often explain this through a concept called Virchow’s Triad, which highlights three key triggers for clot formation.

Sluggish blood flow: When you sit for long periods, your calf muscles remain inactive, and they fail to pump blood effectively, which leads to pooling in the leg veins

Damage to blood vessels: Immobility can affect the inner lining of blood vessels, making them more prone to clot formation

Increased clotting tendency: Dehydration and poor lifestyle habits can thicken the blood, which raises the likelihood of clots

Even something as common as working for hours without a break or sitting through long flights can set this process in motion.

Why being fit doesn’t eliminate the risk

One of the biggest misconceptions is that only unhealthy individuals are at risk, but doctors say that is far from true. Dr Amit Rane, Consultant - Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Ruby Hall Clinic, points out that even active or fit individuals can develop DVT under certain conditions.

“Deep Vein Thrombosis is no longer a condition limited to the unfit, elderly or chronically ill. Increasingly, younger and otherwise healthy individuals, including frequent flyers, gamers, remote workers, athletes, and even students, are at risk due to prolonged immobility, dehydration, and lifestyle patterns,” he says.

This means that a gym routine alone does not cancel out the risks of sitting for long, especially when hydration and movement are ignored.

Early signs you should not ignore

DVT often develops quietly, which makes it more dangerous, and many younger individuals dismiss the symptoms as minor issues, which can delay diagnosis and increase risk.

Watch out for:

Persistent calf pain that feels like a muscle strain

Swelling in one leg, even if mild

A feeling of tightness or heaviness

Warmth or slight colour change in the skin

Pain that worsens when standing or flexing the foot

“DVT is often missed in younger populations because symptoms are subtle and mistaken for routine issues like cramps or fatigue,” says Dr Rane.

Ignoring these warning signs can be risky, because a clot in the leg can travel to the lungs and cause a serious, potentially life-threatening blockage. This may show up as sudden breathlessness, chest pain, or a rapid heart rate, while delayed treatment can also lead to long-term complications such as chronic pain and swelling.

Simple habits that help lower your risk

Experts share that small, consistent changes can make a significant difference, and stress that prevention does not require drastic measures.

Take movement breaks: Stand or walk every 30–60 minutes

Stay hydrated: Especially during long work hours or travel

Do simple leg exercises, such as ankle rotations or heel raises, while sitting

Fix your posture: Keep feet flat and avoid crossing legs for long periods

Be mindful during travel: Walk around during flights or long journeys

“Simple habits like regular movement, proper hydration, and posture awareness can significantly reduce risk,” Dr Rane emphasises.

In severe cases, doctors may use clot-dissolving medications, minimally invasive procedures to remove the clot, or place a filter in the vein to prevent it from reaching other parts of the body.