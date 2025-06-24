Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy in India to tackle obesity and heart risk

Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy in India to tackle obesity and heart risk

Wegovy is India's first weekly injectable approved for both long-term weight loss and reducing heart risks in obese and overweight adults

Novo Nordisk Wegovy

Wegovy is only approved for obesity in India. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk on Tuesday launched its anti-obesity drug Wegovy in India. This once-a-week injectable, already used widely in the US and Europe, is now being distributed locally and will be available in Indian pharmacies by month-end.

What is Wegovy and how does it help in weight loss?

Wegovy contains semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that mimics a natural hormone to regulate appetite. It helps control cravings and enhances satiety, making it easier to follow a healthier lifestyle. The drug is approved for long-term weight management and for reducing major cardiovascular risks in obese and overweight individuals.

Wegovy effectiveness: How much weight can you lose?

Clinical trials have shown that one in three users can lose up to twenty per cent of their body weight in just over a year (sixty-eight weeks) when Wegovy is used along with diet and exercise.
 

Wegovy’s health benefits beyond weight loss

According to Dr Rajiv Kovil of Zandra Healthcare, Wegovy significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular complications, slows the progression of kidney disease, and improves outcomes in diabetic patients. “It should be viewed as a long-term tool for disease prevention and healthier ageing,” he said.

Who is eligible to take Wegovy in India?

Wegovy is prescribed for adults with:

  • A Body Mass Index (BMI) of thirty or more (obesity)
  • A BMI of twenty-seven or more with weight-related conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure
It must be taken under medical supervision due to possible side effects.

How to use Wegovy: Dosage and administration

Wegovy is injected once a week using a pre-filled pen. The dosage is gradually increased over several weeks:
 
0.25 mg → 0.5 mg → 1 mg → 1.7 mg → up to 2.4 mg (full therapeutic dose)

What is the cost of Wegovy in India?

Novo Nordisk has announced tiered pricing for the drug:
  • ₹17,345 per month for the 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 1 mg doses
  • ₹24,280 per month for the 1.7 mg dose
  • ₹26,015 per month for the full 2.4 mg dose

Why India needs anti-obesity drugs like Wegovy

India is facing an escalating obesity crisis. A 2023 study found that over 254 million Indians are overweight or obese. This raises the risk of chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, liver problems, and certain cancers.

Should you take Wegovy for weight loss in India?

Wegovy is not a cosmetic quick fix. It is a medically supervised therapy meant to complement lifestyle interventions. Users must continue to follow a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and monitor for side effects such as nausea and digestive discomfort.

Final word: Wegovy is a prescription-only medication

Patients should not self-medicate. Consultation with a certified doctor is essential to determine eligibility, manage side effects, and ensure proper usage.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

