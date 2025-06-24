Scientists edge closer to drug that could safely extend human lifespan

For decades, researchers have explored ways to slow the ageing process and extend healthy lifespan. One consistent strategy has been dietary restriction, which has reliably increased lifespan in several animal species. However, maintaining long-term calorie reduction is difficult for humans and may sometimes lead to adverse health effects.
A major new study published in the journal Aging Cell brings scientists a step closer to viable longevity therapies. The study, titled Rapamycin, not metformin, mirrors dietary restriction-driven lifespan extension in vertebrates: A meta-analysis, suggests that rapamycin could be a promising alternative to dietary restriction.
What is rapamycin and how does it affect ageing?
Rapamycin, first discovered in soil from Easter Island in the 1970s, is an immunosuppressant drug commonly used in kidney transplants and cardiac stents. It works by inhibiting the mTOR pathway, a key nutrient-sensing mechanism involved in growth, metabolism, and ageing.
What the study found
In this meta-analysis, researchers reviewed 167 studies across eight vertebrate species, from fish to monkeys. Key findings include:
- Dietary restriction remains the most consistent method for extending lifespan
- Rapamycin showed comparable benefits in prolonging lifespan and improving healthspan
- While the drug can suppress the immune system and affect fertility, early human trials with low, intermittent doses have demonstrated promising outcomes
Should people start taking rapamycin now?
Not yet, say experts. While the findings are promising, scientists caution against premature use in humans until more safety data is available. Ongoing research is examining whether low-dose regimens can yield benefits without major side effects.
The road ahead for anti-ageing therapies
The study adds weight to the idea that ageing can be biologically modulated. Rapamycin’s potential to promote longevity without strict dieting could pave the way for the development of future drugs aimed at healthy ageing.
For now, the most reliable tools for a longer life remain well known: a balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and stress management. For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.