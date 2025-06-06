Friday, June 06, 2025 | 08:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / From knuckle cracking to weather: Doctors bust 10 common arthritis myths

From knuckle cracking to weather: Doctors bust 10 common arthritis myths

From joint pain and cold weather to diet and exercise, doctors debunk 10 persistent myths about arthritis causes, treatment and prevention

Fact Check Friday

Arthritis causes joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation, affecting daily movement and quality of life.

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ever felt that nagging joint pain after a long day at your desk and wondered, “Is this arthritis?” Then reassured yourself with, “I’m too young for this”? Arthritis is often labelled an “old person’s disease”, but that’s just one of many persistent myths.
 
For this Fact-check Friday, we spoke to three top doctors who debunk 10 common arthritis myths that may be preventing people from taking timely and effective action.
 

Myth: Arthritis only affects the elderly

 
Many believe arthritis affects only the elderly. Not true. According to Dr Rajeev Ranjan, Rheumatologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, “Arthritis can happen to anyone—children, young adults, middle-aged, or older people. Old-age arthritis is often due to wear and tear, but there are over 100 types, many of which affect people of all ages.”
 
 
Dr Jayant Arora, Senior Director and Unit Head – Orthopaedics, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, explained that while osteoarthritis is common among older adults, conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile arthritis affect young adults and even children.
 
“Don’t ignore joint pain just because you’re young,” added Dr Tarun Suri, Head – Orthopaedics and Ortho Spine Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. “Arthritis isn’t age-specific—it depends on the type and cause.” 

Myth: Knuckle cracking causes arthritis

 
That familiar warning—“Stop cracking your knuckles or you’ll get arthritis”—is a myth. Dr Ranjan said, “Knuckle cracking is caused by pressure changes in the joint, creating gas bubbles that pop. It doesn’t cause arthritis.”
 
Dr Arora added, “There’s no scientific evidence linking knuckle cracking to arthritis. It may irritate soft tissues but won’t cause joint disease.”
 
“This myth is widespread,” said Dr Suri, “but arthritis is caused by genetics, autoimmune disorders, trauma, or degeneration—not knuckle habits. Excessive, forceful cracking may strain tissues, but it’s not a root cause.”
 

Myth: People with arthritis should avoid exercise

 
Many assume rest is best when joints hurt. Doctors say that’s a damaging myth. “Avoiding movement is one of the worst things arthritis patients can do,” said Dr Suri. “Exercise improves blood flow, joint lubrication, and overall function.”
 
“Regular exercise is essential, even for arthritis patients,” Dr Ranjan said. “Movement reduces stiffness and strengthens muscles around joints. Of course, rest is advised during acute flare-ups.”
 
“Low-impact activities like walking, swimming, and yoga help maintain flexibility and strength,” added Dr Arora. “The key is to tailor your routine to your condition.”
 

Myth: Cold weather causes arthritis

 
Cold weather doesn’t cause arthritis—but it can make symptoms feel worse. “Many patients report more pain in winter, but the weather doesn’t cause arthritis,” said Dr Suri.
 
Dr Ranjan explained, “Nerve endings become more sensitive in the cold, increasing pain perception. But cold is not the root cause.”
 
“Genetics, autoimmune factors, and injury play a larger role,” added Dr Arora. “Staying warm and active helps, but don’t blame the weather.”
 

Myth: Arthritis is untreatable and lifelong

 
One of the most harmful myths is that arthritis cannot be treated. “Arthritis may not always be curable—especially degenerative forms—but it’s absolutely manageable,” said Dr Suri. “Modern medicine allows patients to live pain-free, active lives.”
 
Dr Ranjan agreed: “Don’t accept joint pain as normal. Early treatment can prevent long-term damage.” 
 

Myth: Nightshade vegetables worsen arthritis

 
Some believe avoiding nightshade vegetables like tomatoes, brinjals (eggplants), and potatoes can cure arthritis. “This is a myth not supported by science,” said Dr Suri. “These vegetables contain solanine, but studies don’t show consistent links between them and arthritis flare-ups.”
 
“Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C and lycopene—anti-inflammatory compounds,” Dr Ranjan added. “Eliminating them without cause could create nutritional gaps.”
 
“Diet plays a supportive role, not a curative one,” said Dr Arora. “You still need medical intervention.”
 

Myth: All joint pain means arthritis

 
Not always. “Joint pain alone doesn’t confirm arthritis,” said Dr Ranjan. “It must be accompanied by swelling, stiffness, or reduced mobility.”
 
Dr Arora noted, “Pain can stem from tendonitis, vitamin deficiencies, overuse, injury, or infections. Diagnosis is crucial.”
 
“Other causes include muscle strain, sprains, postural issues, or vascular conditions,” said Dr Suri. “Blood tests, imaging, and symptom history are essential for diagnosis.” 
 

Myth: Women get arthritis because they are weaker

 
Absolutely not. “Women do have higher rates of autoimmune arthritis due to hormonal and immunological factors—but it’s not because they are weaker,” said Dr Suri.
 
“Women have more reactive immune systems, which raises their risk,” he explained. “Men, on the other hand, are more prone to gout and ankylosing spondylitis.” 
 

Myth: Arthritis only affects your knees

 
Knees are commonly affected, but arthritis can target any joint. “Hands, hips, spine, shoulders, jaw—virtually any joint can be involved,” said Dr Suri.
 
“Rheumatoid arthritis often starts in the fingers. Psoriatic arthritis can affect the spine and pelvis. Gout typically begins in the big toe,” he added.
 

Myth: Oil massages and home remedies can cure arthritis

 
“Massage may ease symptoms but doesn’t cure arthritis,” said Dr Ranjan. “Scientific treatment is essential.”
 
“Incorrect massage can worsen inflammation,” said Dr Arora.
 
“Arthritis is complex. Management involves medication, physiotherapy, and sometimes surgery,” said Dr Suri. “Home remedies may support treatment but cannot replace it.”
 
Arthritis might sound daunting, but with the right knowledge and timely action, it’s manageable—even if you’re young or office-bound. Don’t dismiss persistent joint pain as mere wear and tear. Early diagnosis and treatment can make a major difference.
 
Have more questions? Drop them below or consult a qualified healthcare provider. Your joints will thank you.
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
               

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

