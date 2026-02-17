Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dr Reddy's plans to launch generic obesity drug at steep discount of 60%

Dr Reddy's plans to launch generic obesity drug at steep discount of 60%

The company ​last month received an approval from ‌India's drug regulator ​to manufacture ‌and sell the generic version ‌of blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic

Reuters HYDERABAD, Feb ​17
Indian drugmaker ​Dr Reddy's laboratories aims ‌to launch a generic version of Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight loss drug Wegovy, subject to approval, at a price about ‌60% lower than the branded version, co-chairman and managing director GV Prasad told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company ​last month received an approval from ‌India's drug regulator ​to manufacture ‌and sell the generic version ‌of blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic ‌and said ​it was ​awaiting approval for Wegovy.

 

Feb 17 2026

