No music, no podcasts, no audiobooks: Why your brain needs silent walks

In a world where we rarely sit in silence, experts say this constant noise may be overstimulating your brain. And the fix could be as easy as going for a walk without your earphones. No audio input, just you and your thoughts.

According to doctors, ditching earphones during your daily walk can improve focus, mood, and memory.

Why your brain may feel tired even when you are ‘relaxing’

Think about your daily routine for a moment. You wake up and scroll. You commute with music or podcasts. You take calls while on a walk. Even your downtime often comes with background noise.

According to Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist Dr Manan Vora, this constant input may be doing more harm than we realise.

“The simplest way to reset your overstimulated brain is walking WITHOUT music or podcasts,” says Dr Manan Vora in a recent social media post.

The issue isn’t just physical fatigue, it’s cognitive overload, he stresses. Your brain is continuously processing sounds, conversations, and information, leaving it with very little time to simply be.

What happens to your brain when you switch to silence

Existing research shows that just two minutes of silence can be more relaxing than listening to “relaxing” music.

This happens because silence allows the brain to pause auditory processing, which is something it almost never gets to do. Even calming music requires your brain to stay engaged.

In silence, however, the brain shifts into a different mode, one that’s deeply restorative, explains Dr Vora.

What is the brain’s default mode network and why it matters

Ever had your best ideas in the shower or while staring out of a window? That’s your brain’s default mode network (DMN) at work.

Dr Vora explains that this is the state where your brain:

Processes emotions

Solves problems

Reflects and organises thoughts

Generates creative ideas

But this network only activates when you are not actively consuming information.

“You’re constantly consuming input. But your brain needs silence to think,” he notes.

If you’re always plugged in, your brain rarely gets access to this powerful internal system.

Why walking in silence can improve focus and mental health

Walking itself is already one of the most important forms of exercise. But when you remove audio distractions, it becomes almost therapeutic.

According to Dr Manan Vora, a simple silent walk can trigger multiple benefits:

Cortisol levels drop naturally, helping reduce stress

Mental clarity and focus improve, making you feel sharper

Blood pressure lowers, especially when you’re exposed to natural sounds

The hippocampus (memory centre) may benefit, supporting learning and recall

Why silence may feel uncomfortable at first

If you’ve never tried this, here’s what you may experience: the moment you step out without earphones, your mind feels noisy. Thoughts race, and you may feel restless or even slightly anxious. But that’s normal.

“Notice how loud your mind is at first. Then notice how it settles,” says Dr Manan Vora.

ALSO READ: Psychiatrist vs psychologist: Who does what and whom to approach for help This initial discomfort is actually a sign of how overstimulated your brain has been. Given a little time, it begins to calm down naturally.

How to try a silent walk for better focus and clarity

Dr Vora says you don’t need a complicated routine. Just start small and simple:

Go for a 20-minute walk without earphones

Avoid music, podcasts, and phone calls

Pay attention to your surroundings, sounds, sights, your breath

Let your thoughts come and go without forcing them

While we often look for solutions in more information, more stimulation, more tools, Dr Vora says that sometimes what your brain really needs is a break, a moment of silence. So the next time you step out for a walk, try leaving your earphones behind. It might feel strange at first, but it could also be the reset your mind has been waiting for.