A 29-year-old woman diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after marriage underwent breast reconstruction using her own abdominal tissue after mastectomy, highlighting the importance of early counselling about reconstructive options.

Along with the cancer diagnosis, she faced concerns about her body image, confidence, and future motherhood. Before starting treatment, she opted for fertility preservation to keep open the possibility of having biological children. Following chemotherapy, she required a mastectomy. She had also undergone surgery for uterine fibroids six months earlier, leaving an abdominal scar.

However, after careful assessment, doctors found her suitable for deep inferior epigastric perforator (DIEP) flap reconstruction a process in which skin and fat from the abdomen are used to recreate the breast while preserving the abdominal muscles.

Her previous abdominal surgery did not automatically rule out reconstruction, doctors said, while the use of her own tissue meant she did not require a permanent implant.

"Reconstruction is planned around the cancer treatment, never at its expense. Before recommending it, we assess the stage of disease, whether radiation or chemotherapy is needed, the patient's overall health and the tissue available, so that each woman is offered what is right for her," said Dr Venkat Ramakrishnan, Lead, Breast Reconstruction, Apollo Athenaa Women's Cancer Centre.

Fifty breast reconstructions using patients' own tissue in the last year have been done at Apollo Athenaa Women's Cancer Centre, according to the hospital.

Published research suggests that less than one per cent of women undergoing mastectomy in India receive breast reconstruction, doctors said, underscoring the need for greater awareness about the option.

Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said the low number reflected an information gap as conversations following a cancer diagnosis often focus on surgery, chemotherapy and survival.

"Every woman who faces breast cancer deserves care that goes beyond treatment, helping her regain her confidence, dignity and sense of self. At Apollo Athenaa, completing 50 breast reconstructions in just one year is a meaningful milestone in making this possible for more women," she said.

"With fewer than one per cent of women undergoing mastectomy in India receiving reconstruction, we must ensure that conversations around cancer care extend beyond survival to recovery and quality of life," Reddy said.

Dr Ramakrishnan said nearly 80 per cent of patients referred to the centre for reconstruction eventually undergo the procedure, showing the importance of awareness and timely consultation.

Autologous reconstruction uses a woman's own skin and fat from another part of the body to recreate the breast. Depending on the patient's cancer treatment and overall health, it can be performed along with cancer surgery or at a later stage.

A multidisciplinary team involving oncologists, breast and reconstructive surgeons and imaging specialists can help determine the appropriate timing and technique, doctors said.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women, with more than 1.9 lakh new cases reported annually, according to GLOBOCAN 2022.

Doctors said every suitable woman should be informed about breast reconstruction before cancer surgery so she can make an informed decision about her treatment and recovery.