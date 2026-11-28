Researchers at the UK's Imperial College London and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru have joined forces to develop nanorobots that can be steered through the body or other complex environments using magnets.

The collaboration, announced by Imperial this week, combines synthetic biology with nanorobotics to create microscopic systems that can move, carry materials and potentially deliver them to precise locations.

The technology could eventually support new approaches to targeted medicine, biosensing and environmental monitoring.

"Synthetic cells offer an exciting way to recreate some of the remarkable functions of living cells," said Dr Claudia Contini, from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London.

"Adding magnetic nanomotors could give these systems a new ability to move and respond to their surroundings. By working closely with our partners at IISc Bengaluru we hope to create controllable, life-like technologies with future applications in medicine and environmental sensing," she said.

"Professor Ghosh and his team are internationally recognised for developing magnetic nanorobots that can operate in complex biological environments. His group has demonstrated nanorobotic systems moving through human blood and inside living cells," the engineering biologist noted.

Professor Ambarish Ghosh, a leading expert in magnetic nanorobotics at IISc Bengaluru, said his team has learnt how to steer magnetic nanorobots through blood, tissue and even inside living cells, but they are fundamentally inorganic in nature.

"Dr Contini's synthetic cells can carry and release cargo in ways an inorganic robot cannot. Together they give us a platform that can be guided to a target and made to act there. We are delighted to be working with Dr Contini and her group, and grateful to Imperial for supporting this partnership," he said.

Under the collaboration, the team aims to build hybrid systems that combine the flexibility of artificial cells with the movement of tiny magnetic motors. These motors would act like miniature engines inside cell-like compartments, helping the structures travel through difficult environments and carry out specific tasks when directed.

Synthetic cells are carefully engineered structures that reproduce some of the useful features of living cells. But most synthetic cells cannot move by themselves or travel towards a chosen target. The new project will explore whether that can be changed by placing magnetic nanomotors inside polymer-based vesicles microscopic compartments that resemble biological cells.

One problem with current therapeutics is that when drug molecules enter the bloodstream they can diffuse and travel all around the body, which can cause unwanted side effects. By using external magnetic fields to guide the synthetic cells, researchers could then control exactly where they go and what they do. This could result in lower doses being needed and reducing the impact of potential side effects.

Dr Contini's research group develops life-like systems from the bottom up, designing artificial cells that mimic selected properties and functions of living cells. Her work brings together synthetic biology, bioengineering and active matter, with a focus on biomedical and biotechnological applications.

This latest India-UK project is supported by Imperial's India Connect Fund, with researchers at both institutions sharing expertise, training and facilities. The project aims to create a long-term research platform connecting synthetic biology and nanorobotics, supporting future projects, student training and knowledge exchange between the UK and India.